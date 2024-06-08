'Bridgerton' Season 3: When Does Part 2 Come Out?

Season 3 of Bridgerton stopped the carriage right as Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton got together, but the ride will resume in less than a week.

The first half of the season hit play on a Pitbull cover and finally brought Colin and Pen on the same romantic page. Now clearly out of the friend zone, and with marriage on Colin's mind, the road ahead should be smooth. But Pen still has a secret on her ink-covered hands, and things won't feel right until the show addresses it.

Here's when you can binge the back half of season 3. Bridgerton is set in Regency London high society and seasons have chronicled the love stories of different siblings in the fictional Bridgerton family. The Netflix series is based on romance novels by Julia Quinn.

When to watch more Bridgerton on Netflix

Penelope and Colin's (or for short, Polin's) story will continue on June 13. The latter four episodes of season 3 should become available at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT.

James Martin/CNET Netflix Netflix's standard, ad-supported plan costs $7 a month and gives you access to all seasons of Bridgerton and the spin-off show Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. Want to stream without ads? You'll need Netflix's $15.50 a month standard or $23 a month premium subscriptions. Refer to our review for more on the streaming service. See at Netflix

What happened in season 3, part 1 again?



Part 1 premiered on May 16. The first four episodes catch up with Pen and Colin after a rough season 2 finale for the pair. In Season 3, with a friendship to fix, Colin offers to help Pen with her goal of taking a husband. Pen catches the attention of a desirable suitor in Lord Debling, but that couple is not to be. The midseason finale sees Pen and Colin express more-than-friendly feelings and spend some steamy minutes in a carriage. Things leave off with Colin asking Pen, "For God's sake, Penelope Featherington, are you going to marry me or not?"

The season 3, part 2 trailer



The trailer for part 2 reveals reactions to the Pen and Colin news. Eloise Bridgerton -- who as of the season 2 finale knows Pen's secret identity as scandal sheet writer Lady Whistledown -- has some harsh words for Pen, telling her ex-best friend, "Until he knows the real you, he cannot possibly love you." Eloise also threatens to tell Colin about Pen's hidden occupation herself. To see if the days of a close Eloise and Pen are truly history and if Colin and Pen can withstand Pen's secret, you can watch part 2 on June 13.