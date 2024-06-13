'Brats': How to Watch New Brat Pack Documentary From Anywhere

In the mid-'80s, they were Hollywood's brightest stars, but what was life really like for the infamous group of young actors that were known as the Brat Pack?

Directed by one such former star, Brats is a new documentary which sees Andrew McCarthy reunite with his fellow teen movie icons as they reflect on the period and how the tag placed upon them impacted their young lives.

Demi Moore, Rob Lowe, Emilio Estevez and Ally Sheedy all make an appearance as they offer up candid insights into the making of era-defining films such as The Breakfast Club, Pretty in Pink, St. Elmo's Fire and Sixteen Candles, as well as the ups and downs of living under the microscopic lens that comes with celebrity status.

So go grab your leg warmers and fire up your Walkman, as we give you the low down on how to watch Brats.

Read more: 11 Binge-Worthy Hulu TV Shows to Watch Right Now

The cast of St. Elmo's Fire, directed by Joel Schumacher, 1985. From left: Rob Lowe, Ally Sheedy, Demi Moore, Emilio Estevez, Mare Winningham, Judd Nelson and Andrew McCarthy. Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images

Release date and where to stream 'Brats'

Brats lands on Hulu on Thursday, June 13. If you're a Disney bundle subscriber, you can also watch Hulu content like Brats within the Disney Plus app.

Screenshot by CNET Hulu Showing 'Brats' in the US There are several options to choose from: Hulu without ads for $18 a month, Hulu with ads for $8 a month and Hulu with Live TV for $77 a month, which includes access to more than 90 channels, as well as Disney Plus and ESPN Plus (with ads). You can also opt for the Disney Bundle. There are a few different options: Hulu and Disney Plus with ads for $10 a month; Hulu and Disney Plus without ads for $20 a month; Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus with ads for $15 a month; or Hulu and Disney Plus without ads and ESPN Plus with ads for $25 a month. See at Hulu

James Martin/CNET Disney Plus Also carries 'Brats' in the US Disney Plus now houses Hulu titles, including Brats. If you have the Disney bundle or standalone subscriptions to both Disney Plus and Hulu, you'll be able to stream the series on Disney Plus. Pricing starts at $10 per month for the Disney bundle. Disney Plus will also be the place to watch Brats in select international regions after its release in the US. In Canada, a Disney Plus subscription currently costs CA$8 a month for standard with ads; or CA$15 a month or CA$150 a year for premium. In the UK, Disney Plus Standard is priced at £8 per month or £80 per year, and includes download functionality and no adverts. Disney Plus Premium costs £11 per month or £110 per year and allows you to stream on four devices at once, as well as in 4K and HDR, plus enhanced Dolby Atmos audio. In Australia, the service essentially mirrors the two UK offerings, with the standard tier priced at $14 a month or AU$140 for a year, while the premium tier will set you back AU$18 a month or AU$180 for a yearlong subscription. See at Disney Plus



