Bournemouth vs. Liverpool Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Having knocked seven goals past Man United last weekend, Liverpool travel to Bournemouth on Saturday to face a side they thrashed 9-0 in the reverse fixture at the start of the English Premier League season.

After a challenging season for Reds fans, the demolition of their bitter rivals last Sunday will have rekindled their faith that boss Jürgen Klopp remains the right man for the Anfield hot seat, with Champions League qualification now looking a strong possibility.

Relegation-threatened Bournemouth have conceded seven goals in just their last two Premier League fixtures, but those matches came against title-chasing Man City and Arsenal, and boss Gary O'Neil will have felt hard done by following their valiant injury-time defeat to the Gunners last weekend.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Bournemouth vs. Liverpool: When and where?



Bournemouth host Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday, March 11. Kickoff is set for 12.30 p.m. local time in the UK (7:30 a.m. ET, 4.30 a.m. PT in the US, and 11.30 p.m. AEST in Australia).

How to watch the Bournemouth vs. Liverpool game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Livestream the Bournemouth vs. Liverpool game in the US

This EPL clash is streaming on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the with a valid login, and can be streamed via FuboTV and Sling TV.

FuboTV is one of the best sports streaming services for soccer fans and, importantly for cord-cutters wanting to watch the EPL, carries USA Network, which airs several games that are not shown on Peacock. It's pricey, though, with prices from $75 per month, so if you don't plan on using FuboTV for its other soccer access -- including Serie A, Ligue 1, Liga MX and others -- you may be better served by Sling Blue, which also carries USA Network from $40 per month.

Livestream the Bournemouth vs. Liverpool game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. The Bournemouth vs. Liverpool game is exclusive to BT Sports -- showing on its BT Sports 1, BT Sports 1 HD and BT Sports Ultra channels. BT Sport can be obtained either directly through BT as part of one of its many TV bundles or added to Sky and Virgin packages if they're your provider. You can also avoid any commitments and sign up to a 30-day, contract-free BT Sport Monthly Pass.

BT's 30-day pass offers full access to every BT Sport channel for £30 with no contract (the price recently went up from £25). The pass lets you watch BT's coverage of the EPL, Champions League and more through the BT Sport app on smart TVs, mobiles, tablets, games consoles and Chromecast, as well as via the BT Sport website.

Livestream the Bournemouth vs. Liverpool game in Canada



If you want to stream the clash at the Vitality Stadium live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.



FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually.

Livestream the Bournemouth vs. Liverpool game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this match on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25.

