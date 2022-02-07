Blur or replace the background of your video calls with this discounted software

XSplit

There are plenty of benefits to remote work, but that doesn't mean you want all your co-workers viewing your living arrangements during every virtual meeting. Unless you have a corner of your house set aside for video calls, you're going to need a background replacement program. XSplit VCam offers cutting-edge background replacement, blurring and removal, and right now you can get a lifetime subscription for just $29. This offer expires at 9 p.m ET tonight, so be sure to sign up before then.

Compatible with Zoom, Skype, Discord, Google Hangouts and most other major video chat applications, XSplit VCam is great for work meetings, classroom lectures, interviews, and even streaming. Using AI, it transforms your background into a green screen that can be replaced with a still image, webpage or even a YouTube video by plugging in the URL. Or you can just blur your surroundings to keep your personal space private. You can also adjust the brightness, contrast and cropping to get your background just right. Plus, it enables you to use your smartphone as a webcam with the companion app.