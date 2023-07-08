'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2': How to Stream From Anywhere

Ichigo and company return to face the Quincy one more time.
For six months fans of anime series Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War have been on tenterhooks, following the first season's cliff-hanger ending. Now, though, the wait's finally over -- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 hits screens this weekend.
Warning: Spoilers for part 1 ahead.
The dramatic climax of part 1 saw Ichigo finally shake off the shackles of his powers from Old Man Zangetsu.
This second season is entitled The Separation and is set to follow the battle about to take place with the Wandenreich, led by Yhwach.
Though the show has religiously stuck to the original manga that inspired it, creator Tite Kubo has teased a slight deviation for this run, with the promise of an action scene in part 2 that doesn't feature in the comic book.
Here's how you can tune in to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2. Plus, learn how a virtual private network can come in handy while you stream.
The opening episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 arrives July 8 on Hulu in the US at 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET).
For anime fans in the UK, Canada and Australia, the latest installment of the Bleach saga will be available to watch on Disney Plus at the same time (which translates to 3:30 p.m. BST in the UK on Saturday and 12:30 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning in Australia).
So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the latest installment of Bleach or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There's an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.
With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.
Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out our roundup of the best VPN deals.
ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month. But you can save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.
Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.
New Hulu subscribers can take advantage of a Hulu free trial for 30 days on its With-Ads or No-Ads plan. After the trial ends, the service will set you back $8 a month. There's also the option of the Disney Plus bundle with Hulu thrown in from $10 a month.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 will be available to stream on Disney Plus in the UK, Canada and Australia.