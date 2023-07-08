X
'Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2': How to Stream From Anywhere

Ichigo and company return to face the Quincy one more time.

young man stands with sword on his back against red backdrop

Get back into the drama when Bleach returns this season. 

 Tite Kubo/Shueisha,TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

For six months fans of anime series Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War have been on tenterhooks, following the first season's cliff-hanger ending. Now, though, the wait's finally over -- Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 hits screens this weekend.

Warning: Spoilers for part 1 ahead.

The dramatic climax of part 1 saw Ichigo finally shake off the shackles of his powers from Old Man Zangetsu.

This second season is entitled The Separation and is set to follow the battle about to take place with the Wandenreich, led by Yhwach.

Though the show has religiously stuck to the original manga that inspired it, creator Tite Kubo has teased a slight deviation for this run, with the promise of an action scene in part 2 that doesn't feature in the comic book.

Here's how you can tune in to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2. Plus, learn how a virtual private network can come in handy while you stream.

Release date for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2

The opening episode of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 arrives July 8 on Hulu in the US at 7:30 a.m. PT (10:30 a.m. ET).

For anime fans in the UK, Canada and Australia, the latest installment of the Bleach saga will be available to watch on Disney Plus at the same time (which translates to 3:30 p.m. BST in the UK on Saturday and 12:30 a.m. AEST in the early hours of Sunday morning in Australia).

How to watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the latest installment of Bleach or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There's an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out our roundup of the best VPN deals.

Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 in the US

Watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 in the UK, Canada and Australia on Disney Plus

Tips for streaming Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 using a VPN

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 2 from abroad may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble watching after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log in to your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is located in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs, like Roku, don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a network's app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log in to your services. We normally recommend Brave.

