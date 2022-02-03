Biden administration reportedly forms cybersecurity review board

Ian Knighton/CNET

The Biden administration is pulling together a team of government and private sector experts to review cybersecurity issues affecting government and business, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The first issue taken up by the newly formed Cyber Safety Review Board will reportedly be the Log4j bug.

The bug, a vulnerability in a widely used Java-logging library Apache Log4j, was discovered in December 2021. The vulnerability could be used by hackers to take over computer servers, potentially putting everything from consumer electronics to government and corporate systems at risk of a cyberattack.

The newly formed board will reportedly investigate and publish reports on significant cybersecurity events. Details on the board are expected later on Thursday, according to the Journal.

The board will reportedly have some similarities to the National Transportation Safety Board, which investigates accidents and advocates for transportation safety. The cybersecurity board, however, will lack subpoena power and be a part of the Department of Homeland Security, according to the Journal.

The White House didn't immediately respond to request for comment.