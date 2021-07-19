Space Jam: A New Legacy Steam Deck reservations Zelda: Skyward Sword Perseid meteor shower 2021 LG's rollable OLED TV is $100K Child tax credit
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

Biden administration blames China for Microsoft server hack

The US and its allies condemned China's cyberattacks.

US and Chinese flags

The Biden administration linked China to the Microsoft Exchange email server software hack.

 Michael Macdonald / EyeEm via Getty

The Biden administration on Monday blamed China for the March cyberattack on Microsoft Exchange email server software. Hackers linked to China's Ministry of State Security exploited vulnerabilities to "compromise tens of thousands of computers and networks worldwide," the White House said in a release.

The US joined with the EU, the UK and NATO to criticize China's "malicious cyber activities," it noted.

Microsoft didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This article will be updated shortly.