Better.com CEO apologizes for Zoom mass layoff

Better.com CEO Vishal Garg, who received backlash for laying off hundreds of employees via a Zoom call last week, has apologized for the fiasco. In an email to current employees, which was posted on the Better.com site, Garg said he wanted to "apologize for the way I handled the layoffs last week."

"I failed to show the appropriate amount of respect and appreciation for the individuals who were affected and for their contributions to Better," Garg wrote. "I own the decision to do the layoffs, but in communicating it I blundered the execution. In doing so, I embarrassed you."

Garg added that the way he communicated the layoffs "made a difficult situation worse," and he committed to doing more as a leader. He also said he'd take steps toward being more transparent within the company and regarding goals for 2022.

"I believe in you, I believe in Better, and I believe that working together we can make homeownership better," Garg concluded.

The apology comes in the wake of mass resignations from the company's top management on Monday following the layoffs, including the VP of communications, the head of public relations and the head of marketing.

Better.com, a digital mortgage lender, had received $750 million in funding from SoftBank and Aurora Acquisition the day before the layoffs, as part of a plan to go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC. The deal is currently being pushed back, but the company is expected to have a $6.9 billion valuation.