Best VPN service for Amazon Fire TV Stick in 2021

Surfshark's network of servers may be smaller than some of its competitors, but this service is tall on speed and features. Its most obvious win, particularly if you have a penchant for connected smart home devices, is its support for unlimited devices. That means you can install Surfshark on your Fire TV Stick without sacrificing one of a limited number of connection choices, as you would with either of the two providers below.

With more than 3,200 servers in 65 countries, I lost less than 17% of average internet speeds during my most recent Surfshark speed tests. That's faster than the 27% speed loss I saw in previous tests, and pushes the VPN service ahead of ExpressVPN to be the current front-runner in CNET's speed comparisons.

If you're a Brit abroad, for instance, and want to use your usual broadcast news app, then you're going to need a VPN fast enough to deliver high-quality live streaming content at maximum resolution without lagging, even after you've encrypted and obfuscated your data, bounced your connection through servers in other countries, and funnelled back to your location. Whew. Long trip, no? Surfshark -- the fastest-performing VPN I've tested so far -- can handle it without breaking a sweat.

In terms of security, Surfshark received generally high marks when its Chrome and Firefox extensions were audited for privacy by German security firm Cure 53 (PDF link of full report), and its encryption options are on par with its peers. While its Fire TV Stick app offers multiple protocol options, its general encryption default is IKEv2 -- not the strongest, but the one you'd expect to see used by most VPNs to ensure platform compatibility on your smart TV. You can also enable its kill switch on your Fire TV device, which prevents network data from leaking outside of its secure VPN tunnel in the event the VPN connection fails.

Surfshark's ability to hop over geoblocking on a streaming platform like Netflix is likewise renowned. Its normal desktop Multihop option, which jumps your connection through multiple countries to hide your trail, is also available on its Amazon Fire TV app.

The best part about the Surfshark VPN? Not only is it the fastest VPN I've reviewed so far, and not only does it have an excellent suite of privacy features, but it remains the least expensive VPN subscription you can buy.

Unlike many of the other VPN providers, Surfshark doesn't offer a one-year plan. Its best offer is $2.49 a month, for its two-year plan (you pay about $60 up front). A six-month plan is $6.49 a month (about $39 up front), and month-by-month plans are $13 a month. Definitely take advantage of its generous 30-day trial to decide if you like this service (and if you choose the two-year plan, maybe set a reminder in 23 months to see if you can talk it into a continued discount rate).

