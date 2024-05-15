Best VPN for Italy

ExpressVPN is the best for Italy and is CNET’s Editors’ Choice as the best overall VPN. It has three Italian locations for its servers (Milan, Cosenza and Naples) to access local content like news, weather and physical locations of shops and restaurants. There are 24 US servers (in 17 cities) to help you access US-restricted content like Netflix libraries, banking information and other US sites. ExpressVPN’s server network uses RAM-only servers so that no information can be written to a hard disk.

ExpressVPN had a 25% speed reduction during our tests, which was a little slower than NordVPN and Surfshark. Switching to ExpressVPN’s Lightway protocol showed just a 7% reduction, allowing 4K Ultra HD videos to run smoother on an Italian or US server. The VPN also has amazing streaming capabilities that gave me no issue unblocking Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max (previously HBO MAX) and other sites. Express only has eight simultaneous connections, but you can download the ExpressVPN app for multiple devices. There are native apps for Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux PCs, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, and there’s even the Aircove router that comes with ExpressVPN installed.

When it comes to privacy and security, ExpressVPN shines. The company was independently audited 12 times in 2022. ExpressVPN has 256-bit encryption for your data, a kill switch to cut your internet in case your VPN connection drops and split tunneling. When we tested ExpressVPN, CNET did find DNS leaks when using the split tunneling feature on Windows. After notifying the company, they rolled out a fix for the issue, and have since undergone an audit confirming the fix. ExpressVPN’s service costs $13 a month, $60 bi-annually and $100 yearly. It’s one of the more expensive VPNs on the market, but you can try it out and if you’re not satisfied, you can request a refund within 30 days.