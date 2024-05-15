Best VPN for Italy
Installing a VPN before your trip to Italy will protect your privacy while you travel.
Best Overall VPN
ExpressVPN
- Strong commitment to privacy and transparency
- Forward-thinking security enhancements
- Excellent for streaming
- Streamlined, easy-to-use app across platforms
- Privacy-friendly jurisdiction (British Virgin Islands)
- DNS leaks detected (but immediately addressed)
- Expensive
- Only eight simultaneous connections
- Apple TV app needs work
ExpressVPN is the best for Italy and is CNET’s Editors’ Choice as the best overall VPN. It has three Italian locations for its servers (Milan, Cosenza and Naples) to access local content like news, weather and physical locations of shops and restaurants. There are 24 US servers (in 17 cities) to help you access US-restricted content like Netflix libraries, banking information and other US sites. ExpressVPN’s server network uses RAM-only servers so that no information can be written to a hard disk.
ExpressVPN had a 25% speed reduction during our tests, which was a little slower than NordVPN and Surfshark. Switching to ExpressVPN’s Lightway protocol showed just a 7% reduction, allowing 4K Ultra HD videos to run smoother on an Italian or US server. The VPN also has amazing streaming capabilities that gave me no issue unblocking Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, Max (previously HBO MAX) and other sites. Express only has eight simultaneous connections, but you can download the ExpressVPN app for multiple devices. There are native apps for Windows, MacOS, Android, iOS, Linux PCs, Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV, and there’s even the Aircove router that comes with ExpressVPN installed.
When it comes to privacy and security, ExpressVPN shines. The company was independently audited 12 times in 2022. ExpressVPN has 256-bit encryption for your data, a kill switch to cut your internet in case your VPN connection drops and split tunneling. When we tested ExpressVPN, CNET did find DNS leaks when using the split tunneling feature on Windows. After notifying the company, they rolled out a fix for the issue, and have since undergone an audit confirming the fix. ExpressVPN’s service costs $13 a month, $60 bi-annually and $100 yearly. It’s one of the more expensive VPNs on the market, but you can try it out and if you’re not satisfied, you can request a refund within 30 days.
Best VPN for Speed
NordVPN
- Blazing-fast internet speeds
- Strong privacy and transparency
- Great for streaming service unblocking
- User-friendly apps
- Inconsistent pricing structure
- Not as transparent as other VPN rivals
NordVPN may not be our top choice, but it’s still our second choice as the best VPN for Italy. For example, NordVPN only has 105 servers in Milan, Palmero and Rome (as most of the VPNs on this list do). It also has 2,000-plus US servers in 16 locations, making it easy to connect back to see content from the US. Just like ExpressVPN, NordVPN runs on RAM-only servers.
NordVPN is the fastest VPN we’ve tested, losing just 11% speed overall and only 3% through its custom WireGuard protocol NordLynx. It was able to unblock most streaming sites like Netflix, Max (formerly HBO Max), Amazon Prime Video, ESPN and other sites with US-restricted streaming. With such good speeds, I could watch my favorite shows in 4K UHD quality while on a NordVPN server. While NordVPN only allows for 10 simultaneous device connections, that's still pretty generous for all but the most hardcore power users.
There are a lot of great security features you get with NordVPN, like 256-bit encryption, onion over VPN, obfuscation, split tunneling, Meshnet for connecting from anywhere and double VPN. NordVPN has the same monthly price of $13 a month as ExpressVPN, but offers a cheaper $69 for the first year and $100 for two years, which both jump to $100 a year after the promotional period.
Best Cheap Alternative
PIA
- Extremely cheap prices
- Open-source apps
- Linux GUI app
- Solid privacy and transparency
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
- Great for streaming service unblocking
- US jurisdiction
- Middling connection speeds
- Lacks more advanced features found in rival VPNs
Private Internet Access is a great VPN for Italy if you’re looking for a cheaper option. It has two servers in Milan: a normal one and a streaming-optimized server. Plus, it has the most US locations with at least one server in every state. It actually has the highest server count on this list, with 35,000 across the world. The streaming-optimized servers are available in the US and Milan and can be used to get a better streaming experience with Netflix’s US and Italy libraries, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, PaiPlay, Disney Plus IT and Disney Plus US.
We couldn’t fully test out PIA’s streaming-optimized servers, but we did test its speeds and saw a reduction of 49%. We have found a 25% speed reduction is unnoticeable when streaming, but if you have fast internet, even a 49% speed reduction should be fine. No matter what you decide to watch, you have the freedom to watch on any of your devices since PIA has unlimited simultaneous connections.
PIA has a strict no-logs policy that has regular third-party audits, but they do have a US jurisdiction that’s part of the 5 Eyes, making it less attractive to users with critical privacy needs. Just like other big-name VPNs, PIA has security features like a kill switch, split tunneling, 256-bit encryption and multihop. PIA costs about $12 a month, $40 annually and $79 for three years without any price hikes after the initial period, making it one of the cheapest VPNs on the market.
Best Cheap VPN
Surfshark
- Lots of unique security features
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
- RAM-only server network
- Inconsistent speed performance
- 14 Eyes jurisdiction (Netherlands)
- No transparency reports
Surfshark is our highest rated budget-friendly VPN, and comes with security features to match ExpressVPN or NordVPN. It also hsd a good server network for both Italy and the US, as well as valuable privacy features for traveling and fast speeds. Specifically, Surfshark has two Italian servers in Milan and Rome, with servers in 25 US cities. Sadly, despite the decent network size, Surfshark did have trouble unblocking Netflix in some locations and may have other streaming issues while trying to unblock other US sites.
The service does have impeccable speeds, with only a 17% average loss (faster than ExpressVPN’s overall speed) and unlimited device connections. That means you can use any of the native apps that Surfshark has, without worrying about limits. Surfshark is available for Windows, MacOS and Linux devices, Android and iOS phones or streaming devices like the Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV.
Surfshark provides a no-logs policy, kill switch and AES-256 bit encryption. Aside from those basics, Surfshark also has features like dynamic multihop and IP rotator to further mask your IP. However, users should still be cautious as Surfshark’s jurisdiction (the Netherlands) is within the 14 Eyes. The service starts at $15.45 per month, $42 annually or $60 total for two years. Both multi-month plans will spike up to $60 a year after the first year.
Reasons to use a VPN in Italy
A VPN is an essential tool nowadays for keeping your information safe and lets you use the internet with fewer restrictions. Italy in general doesn’t censor its internet, although it does have a list of restricted sites that are blocked from viewing. For example, although online gambling isn’t illegal in the country, gambling sites that don’t have a license to operate in Italy are banned.
Accessing blocked content also includes streaming sites, like the US Netflix library. Typically, you won’t be able to watch US shows on Netflix if you’re on Italian Wi-Fi, so using a VPN to stream sites like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney Plus is required.
Lastly, while traveling you’ll be connected to different Wi-Fi hotspots at the airport, a hotel, potential bars and cafes or even public ones at tourist sites. These hotspots are usually unprotected and anything you do while connected to websites through unsecured protocols can be seen by third parties. A VPN will encrypt your data so it can’t be seen without your knowledge.
What is the best VPN for Italy right now?
ExpressVPN is the best VPN for Italy by far, with three Italian locations (Milan, Cosenza and Naples) and 24 servers in the US (across 17 cities). ExpressVPN has the most servers in Italian cities, giving it better coverage across the country than any other VPN on this list. Although Express doesn’t have the most US servers, it’s still one of the most secure VPNs with reliable speeds.
NordVPN is faster than ExpressVPN and has 105 Italian servers, but only in Milan, Palermo and Rome. Although it has 2,000-plus servers in the US across 16 locations. It doesn’t have as much Italian or US coverage but makes up for it with top speeds, a feature-rich suite and strong unblocking capabilities.
Depending on what you’re looking for, Surfshark is a budget-friendly alternative, and PIA gives you unlimited simultaneous connections to protect multiple devices. ExpressVPN is our top choice, but we highly recommend every VPN on this list.
Other VPNs we tested
CyberGhost
CyberGhost has 333 servers in Rome and Milan, with 10,300-plus servers in 100 countries total. It has specialized streaming servers for watching Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and many others. When you first look at it, it’s not a bad option, but we don’t recommend CyberGhost for several concerning reasons.
The first is even though it has a vast server network, its speed test results were all over the place. It had a minimal speed reduction in some tests and then in others had a nearly 50% loss on the same server. It sometimes got higher on farther away servers, so it probably wouldn’t be reliable when trying to connect to a US server while in Italy. CyberGhost is also missing out on security features like obfuscation (which stops an ISP from seeing you’re using a VPN) and a proper ad blocker. The ad blocker it uses is pretty ineffective and uses a roundabout way to block ads or malicious content, letting a lot slip through. This could put your devices at serious risk when traveling to another country.
Proton VPN
Proton VPN is a reliable VPN that comes with 49 VPN servers in Milan and has 2,000-plus servers in the US for great coverage. We love Proton VPN because it offers the only free version we recommend. It’s the exception to the rule to not use free VPNs, as it is still highly secure, and didn’t see any shady business from them. Unfortunately, the free version does not offer an Italian server. The closest one would be in Poland.
IPVanish
IPVanish’s straightforward features are easy to use, but it's not the best when traveling to Italy. It only has 1 Milan server, but does have 20 US locations. Coupled with below-average speed tests and an unreliable quick connect button, we can’t recommend IPVanish for Italy. IPVanish’s prices start at $13 per month, $42 a year or $72 total for 2 years, which is pretty high for a VPN that doesn’t have as good a server network as other competitors.
How we test VPNs
We’ve tested VPNs while in the US for years, so we have an idea of what to look out for. When determining the best VPNs for Italy, we first looked through each VPN server network to see which one had the best coverage in the US and Italy. Having multiple locations in both countries will allow you to stay connected while traveling and looking for local news, or connecting to a US server to look up restricted content.
We test every VPN for speed and content unblocking. For example, I have a lot of shows on Netflix I watch, but I wouldn’t be able to access them while in Italy. With a VPN, I could connect to a US server to watch US-restricted content from Netflix. Although we weren’t able to test this in Italy, the ExpressVPN server I connected to while in America had no problem getting around Netflix’s VPN blocks.
Thanks to the high speeds, I could also stream my shows without lag. Besides all the entertainment benefits, we tested for privacy by looking for features like 256-bit encryption, a kill switch, split tunneling, a no-logs policy and DNS leaks.
Factors to consider in a VPN for Italy
We looked at multiple features when testing the best VPNs for Italy, including minor ones like streaming capabilities, customer service and user-friendliness. We listed the major ones that stuck out to us for an Italian VPN.
Privacy
The biggest factor when choosing the best VPN for Italy is its privacy features. Every VPN will encrypt your data, but you should choose one with military-grade AES 256-bit encryption for the best security. A kill switch is great as it will disconnect your internet if your VPN connection drops. Lastly, getting a VPN with a no-logs policy will give you an extra layer of privacy, although it’s not a guarantee.
Vast server network
To get the best out of your VPN when you travel, you’ll want more server options in each country you visit or where you’re from. That’s why we factored in the number of servers in the US and Italy when testing VPNs. The more locations, the more likely you’ll have a stable connection to stay anonymous.
Seamless speeds
VPN speeds depend on many variables, but having a VPN that has a track record of consistent speeds will be the best for traveling. Even the fastest VPNs have a speed reduction of 10% to 25%, but with a decent base internet speed, you won’t notice the slowdown. You’ll still have no problem connecting to new sites, streaming in 4K, uploading videos and photos or just browning the web in Italy.
Device compatibility
Most VPNs offer an app for Windows, MacOS, Android and iOS devices so you’ll be covered no matter what you’re using while traveling to Italy. Not all VPNs provide apps or support for Linux, smart TVs, gaming consoles or streaming devices, so you’ll need to get the right VPN if you have one of these devices.
Price
Most VPNs cost somewhere in the range of $10 to $15 monthly or $80 to $100 annually -- some do have quarterly or multi-year packages. Getting an annual package will save you the most money, but if you’re looking for the cheapest VPN with basic features, Surfshark will be the best option we recommend. It’s a reputable service that offers decent Italian servers and great privacy features for the best price.