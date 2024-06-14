Best VPN for Australia
These Australian VPNs work best to encrypt your data, access US content and browse anonymously while traveling.
Best Overall VPN
ExpressVPN
- Strong commitment to privacy and transparency
- Forward-thinking security enhancements
- Excellent for streaming
- Streamlined, easy-to-use app across platforms
- Privacy-friendly jurisdiction (British Virgin Islands)
- DNS leaks detected (but immediately addressed)
- Expensive
- Only eight simultaneous connections
- Apple TV app needs work
ExpressVPN is our top choice as a VPN for Australia and CNET’s Editors’ Choice for the best overall VPN. Not only does it offer the most Australian cities to connect to of the VPNs on this list, but ExpressVPN also has the best suite of privacy features. ExpressVPN has a dedicated privacy policy and does not collect online activity logs while using the VPN. Typically, this can’t be guaranteed, but ExpressVPN had 18 independent audits, including a 2023 no-logs audit.
Although Australia is typically free of Internet censorship laws, protecting your data while traveling is always good. You’ll receive privacy features like AES 256-bit encryption, a kill switch in case your internet drops, DNS leak protection and split tunneling. In the past, ExpressVPN had a bug where the DNS requests were sent to the ISP instead of ExpressVPN’s DNS servers while using the split tunneling feature on Windows. This is a severe security flaw, but as soon as we notified ExpressVPN about the issue, they pulled the feature until a fix came out. We were impressed with how ExpressVPN handled the situation and showed dedication to keeping its users' data safe.
ExpressVPN runs on TrustedServer technology, which uses RAM-only servers, so your information can’t be saved on a hard disk. During our internet speed testing, we found that ExpressVPN had almost a 25% average speed reduction. This is still a decent speed since many VPNs reduce your speeds by up to 50%. On ExpressVPN’s custom Lightway protocol, we got only an 11% average speed slowdown that could easily stream 4K Ultra HD videos from Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN.
ExpressVPN costs $13 monthly, but it offers cheaper pricing options for longer subscriptions: $60 for a six-month plan and $100 for an annual plan. Additionally, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if you decide to use it on your trip to Australia and come back realizing it wasn’t the right fit, you can get a full refund.
Best VPN for Speed
NordVPN
- Blazing-fast internet speeds
- Strong privacy and transparency
- Great for streaming service unblocking
- User-friendly apps
- Inconsistent pricing structure
- Not as transparent as other VPN rivals
NordVPN is the fastest VPN we’ve tested and is our second choice for top VPN for Australia. One of the main reasons to get NordVPN is that you’ll get the best speeds, which may provide a stable connection for buffer-free 4K streaming and fast internet browsing. That could mean looking for a restaurant on the fly, getting directions when lost or finding quick reviews when traveling in Australia. NordVPN achieved only an 11% speed loss on average, with its lowest test at 3% through NordLynx.
Although NordVPN has 190-plus Australian servers, it doesn’t cover as much territory as ExpressVPN, with only five cities in its network. Similarly, NordVPN has 16 US locations (one less than ExpressVPN). Nonetheless, it provides exceptional unblocking capabilities and access to US-only content on streaming sites like Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, Disney Plus, ESPN and other apps. While we could only test unblocking these sites from the US using both US and international servers, you should also be fine accessing them in Australia. NordVPN supports 10 simultaneous connections.
NordVPN takes a strict approach to privacy, offering a no-logs policy that has had multiple third-party audits. It hasn’t had as many as ExpressVPN. But NordVPN has a fantastic privacy suite and provides features like obfuscated servers, a double VPN, a kill switch, Onion over VPN, Meshnet and NordVPN’s proprietary VPN protocol, NordLynx.
Pricing options include $13 per month or $69 for the first year of the annual plan or $100 total for your first two years of service (then $100 annually upon renewal for the one- and two-year plans). However, if you don’t like your experience using NordVPN, the service provides a 30-day money-back guarantee.
Best Cheap VPN
Surfshark
- Lots of unique security features
- Unlimited simultaneous connections
- RAM-only server network
- Inconsistent speed performance
- 14 Eyes jurisdiction (Netherlands)
- No transparency reports
Surfshark is a value-packed VPN for Australia. Despite its low price, Surfshark gives you a lot of features, including over 100 servers across five Australian cities, with the largest US server network on this list (22 US locations). You’ll get fast speeds and unlimited simultaneous device connections (ExpressVPN has eight, and NordVPN has 10).
During our 2023 speed tests, Surfshark had a 17% average reduction overall and 9% while on WireGuard with MacOS. This is excellent and allows you to use a VPN in Australia without seeing any delays in website loading, buffering in videos or slow speeds when uploading pictures and videos from your visit. Surfshark can unblock several streaming sites like Disney Plus, Hulu and Netflix, but we couldn’t test it outside the US.
Surfshark has standard security features like 256-bit encryption with OpenVPN or ChaCha20 using WireGuard, a kill switch and DNS protection, plus an IP rotator to change your IP every time you connect and Dynamic Multihop. It has a no-logs policy and recently went through an independent no-logs audit in 2023 to back up this claim. But Surfshark resides in the Netherlands, which is a member of the 14 Eyes Alliance -- this may concern folks with serious privacy concerns, like political activists or investigative journalists, but shouldn’t worry most folks simply seeking a VPN for streaming and privacy while browsing the web.
The monthly price for Surfshark starts at a steep $15.45, and its annual plan starts at $42 for the first year (the annual plan renews at $60 after your initial term). The cheapest option would be Surfshark’s two-year plan, which is $60 total for both years but will increase to $60 annually. Considering how quickly things can change in the VPN space, I recommend trying Surfshark’s monthly plan first (as with any VPN). Plus, Surfshark has a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you’ll get your money back if you don’t like it after trying it out for a month.
What is the best VPN for Australia right now?
ExpressVPN is the top VPN option for Australia since it offers multiple servers in Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Woolloomooloo. It has dozens of servers across over 17 US cities for the best US and Australian server access. Although expensive compared to other VPN rivals, ExpressVPN has one of the best privacy suites to protect your information while traveling, which makes the cost worth it.
NordVPN has 190-plus Australian servers, but it is available in only five cities (Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney), so it has less city coverage than ExpressVPN. However, NordVPN makes up for this with higher speeds, top privacy options and a cheaper upfront price.
Surfshark offers 124 servers in five Australian cities (Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney) but provides a large US server network with 22 US locations. Surfshark effortlessly unblocks most streaming sites and has relatively fast speeds, but it had inconsistencies during our tests.
About VPNs for Australia
A virtual private network -- VPN -- in Australia can make traveling easier. A VPN encrypts your traffic and spoofs your location so you can still watch shows from your home country’s Netflix or Hulu, access banking or billing apps without triggering a location-based warning, and keep your data private when connecting to third-party Wi-Fi networks in an airport or hotel. Having a VPN can give you geographical freedom, letting you access content otherwise only available in other countries thanks to their geo-unblocking capabilities.
CNET has developed a rigorous testing routine to find the best VPNs for various cases, such as traveling to specific countries. You can use many different VPNs for travel, but we tested for specific server networks, speeds and geographic unblocking capabilities for use in Australia. Every VPN we recommend has advanced privacy features, simultaneous connections and a price breakdown to help you find the best value and what you can afford.
Reasons to use a VPN in Australia
Using a VPN on your trip to Australia will let you access your favorite entertainment from your home country while traveling. You won’t have access to US-restricted sites like Hulu, Max (formerly HBO Max), ESPN or Netflix’s US library in Australia. A VPN will hide your actual location, making apps and services think you’re located in another area when connected to a different country’s servers, allowing you to watch shows from your home country and listen to music from sites like Pandora or iHeart.
VPNs will also boost privacy and pseudo-anonymity since they encrypt your traffic and protect your data from prying eyes. Your data can be intercepted if you’re on a compromised public Wi-Fi network, and VPNs may help you avoid man-in-the-middle attacks. Additionally, a VPN can let you access your bank account or email without triggering a security lock for your account.
Proton VPN
Proton VPN is the only free VPN we recommend, although we don’t think its no-cost tier is a good option while in Australia. The free version has a US server that allows access to Netflix, Max (previously HBO Max), Hulu and other streaming sites. It also doesn’t inflict any data caps, allowing you to use your VPN as much as you want. There aren’t any nearby free servers for Australia (the closest being in Japan), so browsing local content and using a VPN to protect yourself on public networks can severely impact your internet speeds.
The premium version of Proton VPN has 128 Australian servers split between Adelaide, Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney. Proton VPN costs $10 per month, $60 for the first year or $108 total for two years (the one- and two-year plans renew at $80 per year). Although Proton VPN’s premium plan is a solid choice, it doesn’t have nearly as many features and isn’t as cost-effective as our top VPNs on this list.
IPVanish
IPVanish is easy to use and an excellent option for first-time VPN users. We didn’t have an issue accessing popular streaming sites like Netflix, Hulu or Disney Plus while in the US. Still, the inconsistent speeds we got (a whopping 44% speed reduction in the 2024 speed test) would make watching these sites difficult without a high internet speed.
IPVanish’s server network features 2,400-plus servers in 56 countries -- which falls well below the 90 to 100 or more countries most of our recommended VPN providers have a presence in. The VPN has servers in five Australian cities (the same as NordVPN and Surfshark) but only about 50-plus servers. It is cheap initially, starting at $13 a month, $48 for the first year or $72 total for the first two years -- but price hikes raise the one- and two-year plans to $90 annually after your introductory term. For the price, it’s hard to justify IPVanish considering it has a smaller server network and slower internet speeds compared with other VPNs we tested.
How we test VPNs
CNET’s rigorous testing and review process finds the best features in each VPN for any situation. We’ve run thousands of speed tests across dozens of VPNs to determine which one has the best speeds each year. Despite a VPN’s speed being essential in our testing, we also look out for DNS leaks, how strict the no-logs policies are (and if they have been third-party tested), examine the apps each VPN offers and see how extensive a server list is.
Factors to consider in a VPN for Australia
With so many VPNs available for travel, we used our years of privacy expertise and many tests to determine the key factors to look for in a VPN. Here are the top features to look for.
Privacy
No matter what you want to use a VPN for, privacy is one of the most important factors. The best VPNs offer security features such as 256-bit encryption with OpenVPN or ChaCha20 on WireGuard, DNS leak protection, a kill switch and a no-logs policy. VPNs can’t guarantee zero logs, so check the privacy policy and any third-party audits to confirm they are following their claims.
Server network
You should have a wide range of server options in every country you visit or come from. That's why we considered the server count in the US and Australia during our VPN testing. The more Australian servers, the better chance you have of finding a fast server connection for accessing content like local news, restaurant recommendations and up-to-date events using a VPN. Also, with more US servers, you can easily access streaming accounts you can’t access while in Australia (Netflix’s US library, Hulu, ESPN, etc.) and log in to sensitive websites like bank accounts while circumventing geographical restrictions.
Streaming capabilities
If you’re looking for a simple VPN that gives you access to more streaming options, check out the best VPN for streaming. A VPN that can get around strong geo-blocks will let you access multiple streaming sites to watch from anywhere.
Speed
Every VPN lowers your base speeds, especially the farther away from the server you are. For example, if you’re in Australia trying to connect to a US server, you may face harsh speed reductions. A VPN with the fastest speeds can help you browse the internet smoothly, stream shows without buffering or upload photos and videos from your trip.
Price
We made sure to look at the number of features you get for the price of each VPN to determine its value. Many VPNs on this list cost $10 to $15 a month and up to $100 per year, so our top one will offer the most features at that price. Each VPN typically offers deals to save you even more money.