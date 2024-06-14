Best VPN for Australia

ExpressVPN is our top choice as a VPN for Australia and CNET’s Editors’ Choice for the best overall VPN. Not only does it offer the most Australian cities to connect to of the VPNs on this list, but ExpressVPN also has the best suite of privacy features. ExpressVPN has a dedicated privacy policy and does not collect online activity logs while using the VPN. Typically, this can’t be guaranteed, but ExpressVPN had 18 independent audits, including a 2023 no-logs audit.

Although Australia is typically free of Internet censorship laws, protecting your data while traveling is always good. You’ll receive privacy features like AES 256-bit encryption, a kill switch in case your internet drops, DNS leak protection and split tunneling. In the past, ExpressVPN had a bug where the DNS requests were sent to the ISP instead of ExpressVPN’s DNS servers while using the split tunneling feature on Windows. This is a severe security flaw, but as soon as we notified ExpressVPN about the issue, they pulled the feature until a fix came out. We were impressed with how ExpressVPN handled the situation and showed dedication to keeping its users' data safe.

ExpressVPN runs on TrustedServer technology, which uses RAM-only servers, so your information can’t be saved on a hard disk. During our internet speed testing, we found that ExpressVPN had almost a 25% average speed reduction. This is still a decent speed since many VPNs reduce your speeds by up to 50%. On ExpressVPN’s custom Lightway protocol, we got only an 11% average speed slowdown that could easily stream 4K Ultra HD videos from Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN.