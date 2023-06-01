Best Free Shows to Watch on Sling Freestream

Sling's rebranded free streaming service, Sling Freestream, is now available to use for free. It features over 200 ad-supported channels and more than 40,000 on-demand titles that you can enjoy without the need to add a payment method or even create an account.

When compared to Sling's paid plans, Sling Freestream certainly has less in the way of premium channels but there is still a wealth of content on the service. We've outlined a few of the best free shows on Sling Freestream below, but it's well worth checking out the service for yourself to see if there's anything that interests you.

Best free shows on Sling Freestream

While there's a a strong emphasis on news on Sling Freestream, plenty of the channels and on-demand content available there service up some solid entertainment with everything from game shows to documentaries, comedy, drama, and even e-sports content.

With plenty to choose from on the service, we've picked out a few popular choices below:

America Dad

Dr. G: Medical Examiner

Forensic Files

From

Hell's Kitchen

H2O: Just Add Water

Impossible Builds

Kitchen Nightmares

Line of Duty

Rick & Morty

Samurai Jack

Shameless

The Boondocks

The Dick Van Dyke Show

The Joy of Painting With Bob Ross

The Walking Dead

Unsolved Mysteries

21 Jump Street

20/20

Not every episode of every show is available with some being offered as sneak peek content to encourage premium channel add-ons, but you can see the breadth of content available and maybe check out something new without having to sign up for another paid streaming service.

In addition to episodic TV shows, you'll also find a large selection of movies and long-form documentary films, including:

Blitz

Bowie: The Man Who Changed the World

Flyboys

Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway

Man of the Year

My Scientology Movie

The Contract

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo

The Goonies

Train to Busan

While you don't need an account to watch content -- you can just load up the Freestream site and begin watching -- there are some benefits that come when you sign up for a Sling Freestream account. These include favorites and watchlists, parental controls and, importantly, the ability to automatically pick up a series where you left off.