Best Free Shows to Watch on Sling Freestream

With hundreds of channels and thousands of on-demand titles, there's plenty to choose from.

Adam Oram Deals Writer
Adam Oram is a Deals Writer at CNET. He studied Media at Newcastle University and has been writing about technology since 2013. He previously worked as a Senior Writer at iMore, Deals Editor at Thrifter, and as an Apple Genius. His spare time is spent watching football (both kinds), playing Pokémon games, and eating vegan food.
Sling Freestream logo
Sling

Sling's rebranded free streaming service, Sling Freestream, is now available to use for free. It features over 200 ad-supported channels and more than 40,000 on-demand titles that you can enjoy without the need to add a payment method or even create an account.

When compared to Sling's paid plans, Sling Freestream certainly has less in the way of premium channels but there is still a wealth of content on the service. We've outlined a few of the best free shows on Sling Freestream below, but it's well worth checking out the service for yourself to see if there's anything that interests you. 

Best free shows on Sling Freestream

While there's a a strong emphasis on news on Sling Freestream, plenty of the channels and on-demand content available there service up some solid entertainment with everything from game shows to documentaries, comedy, drama, and even e-sports content. 

With plenty to choose from on the service, we've picked out a few popular choices below: 

  • America Dad
  • Dr. G: Medical Examiner
  • Forensic Files
  • From
  • Hell's Kitchen
  • H2O: Just Add Water
  • Impossible Builds
  • Kitchen Nightmares
  • Line of Duty
  • Rick & Morty
  • Samurai Jack
  • Shameless
  • The Boondocks
  • The Dick Van Dyke Show
  • The Joy of Painting With Bob Ross
  • The Walking Dead
  • Unsolved Mysteries
  • 21 Jump Street
  • 20/20

Not every episode of every show is available with some being offered as sneak peek content to encourage premium channel add-ons, but you can see the breadth of content available and maybe check out something new without having to sign up for another paid streaming service.

In addition to episodic TV shows, you'll also find a large selection of movies and long-form documentary films, including:

  • Blitz
  • Bowie: The Man Who Changed the World
  • Flyboys
  • Hamilton: One Shot to Broadway
  • Man of the Year
  • My Scientology Movie
  • The Contract
  • The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo
  • The Goonies
  • Train to Busan

While you don't need an account to watch content -- you can just load up the Freestream site and begin watching -- there are some benefits that come when you sign up for a Sling Freestream account. These include favorites and watchlists, parental controls and, importantly, the ability to automatically pick up a series where you left off. 

