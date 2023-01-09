Best Buy Takes On Amazon Prime With New Free Shipping Benefit

My Best Buy members are getting an additional perk starting now. From Jan. 9, free shipping will be available on all orders, with no minimum spend required, for those who . Previously, an order needed to be $35 or over to qualify for the complimentary shipping.

My Best Buy is Best Buy's take on a membership program for regular shoppers, and it competes with the likes of Amazon Prime and Walmart Plus. Unlike those services, however, My Best Buy is free to join meaning that Best Buy isn't putting its free shipping perk behind a monthly or annual paywall.

In 2022, Amazon raised the price of its Prime service to $139 a year, though it encompasses additional features like Prime Video, ad-free music and podcast streaming, cloud storage and more. Walmart Plus costs $98 annually and includes free shipping on all orders, exclusive deals, rewards on eligible purchases and savings on fuel. Walmart also bundles in Paramount Plus streaming.

The changes aren't all positive for My Best Buy members, though. While regular members will continue to gain access to member-only deals, the My Best Buy rewards program will become a benefit that's exclusive to My Best Buy Credit Cardmembers. That change comes into effect on Feb. 14. Previously, all My Best Buy members could earn 0.5 points per $1 spent in stores and online and get a $5 credit for every 250 points earned.