Belmont Stakes 2024: How to Watch Today's Race From Anywhere

The Belmont Stakes has a well-earned title of "The Test of the Champion," and the 2024 edition of the race on Saturday looks to be one of its most hotly contested runnings.

Recent Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness Stakes champ Seize the Grey are both among the runners, however it's the Chad C. Brown-trained Sierra Leone that leads the betting in the 10-horse lineup.

This year's race sees the event moved from Belmont Park to Saratoga Race Course and shortened from its usual 12 furlongs down to 10. However the prize money has increased from $1.5 million to $2 million.

Here's how you can watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes live, no matter where you are in the world.

Last year's Belmont Stakes was won by Arcangelo, ridden by Javier Castellano. Sarah Stier/Getty Images

When does the Belmont Stakes start?



The Belmont Stakes takes place today on Saturday, June 8. Post time is set for 6:41 p.m. ET (3:41 p.m. PT). That's an 11:41 p.m. BST start on Saturday night in the UK, and an 8:41 a.m. AEST post on Sunday morning for those watching live in Australia.

TV coverage in the US begins at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m PT on FS1 before switching to Fox from 4 p.m. ET / 1pm P.T.

How can I watch the Belmont Stakes on TV in the US?

If you don't have cable, you still have plenty of options. The least expensive that doesn't require streaming is to connect an over-the-air antenna to your TV and watch via your local Fox station.

If you're streaming on a PC, phone or tablet, you can watch on the Fox website

You could also check out a live TV streaming service, all of which offer free trials. Not every service carries your local Fox station, however, so check the links below to make sure.

How to watch the Belmont Stakes 2024 online from anywhere using a VPN



If you find yourself unable to view the Belmont Stakes locally, you may need a different way to watch the race -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on race day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the race. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream the Belmont Stakes 2024 in the UK

Horse racing fans in the UK can watch all of the action live from Saratoga Race Course via Sky and its Sky Sports Racing channel. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the Belmont Stakes via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the race.

Now Watch the Belmont Stakes 2024 in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Can I livestream the Belmont Stakes in Canada?

While TSN has been the long-term broadcaster of the Belmont Stakes across the border, this year's event isn't currently on the network's schedule.

Livestream the Belmont Stakes in Australia

Racing fans Down Under can watch this year's event on ESPN via Foxtel. If you're not a Fox subscriber, your best option is to sign up to streaming service Kayo Sports.

Kayo Sports Watch the Belmont Stakes 2024 for AU$25 a month A Kayo Sports subscription starts at AU$25 a month and lets you stream on one screen, while its Premium tier costs AU$35 a month for simultaneous viewing on up to three devices. The service gives you access to a wide range of sports including F1, NRL, NFL, F1, NHL and MLB, and there are no lock-in contracts. Better still, if you're a new customer, you can take advantage of a one-week Kayo Sports free trial. See at Kayo Sports

Quick tips for streaming the Belmont Stakes 2024 using a VPN

