Become an Instant Plant Expert With $39 Off a NatureID Lifetime Subscription

NatureID

If you've got an affinity for all things green and growing, then we've got a deal you won't want to miss out on. Whether you want to know how to take better care of the plants that you have at home, or simply want to know more about any you encounter out in the world, the NatureID app is an indispensable tool. Right now, you can get a lifetime NatureID premium subscription on sale for just $20, down $39 from the original price. This offer is available through March 8.

Even if you have a green thumb, it never hurts to have a little help. The NatureID app is packed with tons of helpful tips and tools to keep your plants happy and healthy. The plant doctor feature helps you quickly identify diseases and provides treatment options to help speed up recovery. Plus, the plant care guide and journal offers care tips to help different plant species thrive, and you can set handy reminders so you don't have to worry about over- or underwatering. The final major function of the NatureID app is the plant identifier, which can recognize over 14,000 different species. Just use your phone's camera to take a picture of the plant you want to identify, and the NatureID app will give you suggested identifications and tons of other details and information about the species. A handy tool to have while camping or out on nature walks.