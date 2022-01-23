Become a Python expert for just $30 with this programming bundle

StackSocial

When it comes to New Year's resolutions, one of the most popular out there is spend the year learning a new language. So how about a new programming language? Right now at StackSocial, one of our favorite sources for deals on subscriptions and memberships, you can sign up for the Premium Python Programming Certification bundle for just $30. These courses are typically worth hundreds of dollars individually, so this bundle deal is one you won't want to miss out on. The offer is only available today, so be sure to sign up soon.

Learning a new programming language is a great way to get a leg up on your career and maximize your earning potential. This Python programming bundle gives you lifetime access to 10 different online courses, totaling more than 90 hours of detailed instruction. It covers a wide range of proficiency levels, with courses covering everything from the basics of coding with Python, all the way up to advanced concepts and data types. And with access to more than 800 specialized lessons, you'll be earning your Python certificate in no time.