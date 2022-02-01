Beat cabin fever with 80% off this social-distancing subscription bundle

StackSocial

Does the ongoing pandemic and persistent self-quarantines have you going more than a little stir-crazy? If you're looking for a way to beat cabin fever, then StackSocial has got a deal for you. This week, you can save hundreds on the Social Distancing bundle, a lifetime subscription package designed to provide you with hundreds of hours of entertainment and learning courses when you're stuck inside the house. This bundle is already discounted by 76%, but when you use the promo code LEARN10NOW at checkout, you can get an additional 15% off the sale price, bringing the total down to just $169. This offer expires Feb. 8, so be sure to sign up before then.

This Social Distancing bundle will give you forever access to three different online services. The first is Rosetta Stone, named one of our favorite language learning apps of this year. With this award-winning software, you can learn to read, write and speak 24 different languages with interactive lessons. Rosetta Stone's speech-recognition technology will help you improve your pronunciation and accent.

The second service in this bundle is the 12min Micro Book Library. Covering an array of nonfiction topics, these micro books condense full-length books into easily digestible summaries that can be absorbed in just 12 minutes. You can even download them straight to your Kindle and read them offline.

The final service in this bundle is a lifetime subscription to the KeepSolid VPN. If you spend a lot of time browsing online -- and who doesn't these days -- a VPN is a reliable way to keep your data secure. It enables private browsing and encrypts any files you might send or receive over Wi-Fi, so you don't have to worry about prying eyes or hackers getting their hands on your data. And if you find yourself running out of things to watch on Netflix or Hulu, this VPN allows you to connect to servers in over 80 different locations worldwide, allowing you to access other countries' streaming libraries.