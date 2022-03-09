Angela Lang/CNET

War in Ukraine

Amazon Web Services reported it has detected numerous instances of malware targeting charities, NGOs and other aid organizations providing relief to Ukraine. In some of the worst cases, the malware has targeted medical supply, food and clothing relief efforts, according to an AWS blog post.

"Our teams have seen new malware signatures and activity from a number of state actors we monitor," AWS said in a March 4 update to the release. "We have been partnering closely with Ukrainian IT organizations to fend off attacks and working with organizations in Ukraine, and around the world, to share real-time, relevant intelligence."

The release also notes that AWS has partnered with NGOs in the region to help with humanitarian needs and that Amazon has donated $5 million to support people impacted by the invasion.

"As this conflict continues, AWS and Amazon are actively assisting and will carry on doing so into the future for both the people of Ukraine and around the world," AWS said. "We will continue working to support the relief efforts and to bring our security expertise and services to help to everyone that needs them."

The Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine (CERT-UA) also reported attempted malware attacks against state organizations via emails. The emails discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine and financial assistance. CERT-UA doesn't say where these malicious emails came from.

The websites of Ukraine's Ministry of Defense and two banks were brought down by distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks in February before Russia's invasion. US officials later blamed Russia for these attacks.

