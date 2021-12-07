AWS outage means major sites are down in some East Coast cities

Angela Lang/CNET

An Amazon Web Services outage made multiple major websites and apps unavailable for some people Tuesday. The service, also called AWS, stores and serves up much of the internet, including websites and apps for Disney Plus, Robinhood, Barclays and Slack. Outages were concentrated in East Coast cities including Washington, DC, and New York City.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. Down Detector, which collects data on outages, showed a spike of more than 11,000 outage reports for AWS-run sites on Tuesday in the late morning hours East Coast time. The spike steadily decreased from there.

On an AWS status page for monitoring system activity, Amazon noted issues originating in a Virginia facility affecting its US-EAST-1 region. The problems appeared to be affecting multiple AWS products used by businesses to run their websites and apps.

"We have identified root cause and we are actively working towards recovery," one note said.