'Avatar: The Way of Water': How to Stream From Anywhere

From its groundbreaking visual effects to its epic running length, Avatar: The Way of Water was a blockbuster sequel in every sense. First hitting cinemas at the tail end of 2022, the movie is now available to watch at home on the small screen via streaming services.

The follow-up to the world's highest-grossing film of all time, the movie sees director James Cameron reintroduce us to the native Na'vi people of the distant moon Pandora.

Set a decade after events of the first film, the sequel picks up the story as an ancient threat resurfaces, forcing the blue-skinned inhabitants of Pandora to fight a new war.

A visual treat that picked up an Oscar earlier this year for its otherworldly effects, the movie is now available to stream in the comfort of your own living room. Our guide below lets you see for yourself what Cameron spent a reported budget of $460 million on. Plus, you'll learn how a virtual private network can come in handy while you stream.

20th Century Studios

Dive into Avatar: The Way of Water

Ready to watch the movie? Avatar: The Way of Water came out on Disney Plus on June 7 at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET). It's in most regions where Disney Plus is available.

If you aren't a Disney Plus subscriber but want to be, there's an ad-supported and ad-free plan to choose from. Your subscription gives you access to the original Avatar movie, if a catch-up is in order.

There's an alternative streaming option in the US, with the blockbuster movie also available on Max in the US.

Finally Avatar: The Way of Water is now available to purchase digitally for $20 from places including Amazon, with many online stores also offering the movie to rent.

Read more: Best Streaming Services of 2023

How to watch Avatar: The Way of Water from anywhere on VPN

So what if you're traveling outside your home country and want to enjoy the film or want an added layer of privacy for streaming? There's an option that doesn't require searching the internet for a sketchy website: You can use a VPN, or virtual private network.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the show. If you find yourself unable to watch locally, a VPN can come in handy. Plus, it's a great idea for when you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

Most VPNs, like CNET's Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it easy to virtually change your location. Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals.

Watch Avatar: The Way of Water in the US on Max

Watch Avatar: The Way of Water in the US, UK, Canada and Australia on Disney Plus

Sarah Tew/CNET Disney Plus Now streaming Avatar: The Way of Water See at Disney Plus Avatar: The Way of Water is also available to stream on Disney Plus in the US, UK, Canada and Australia. For US viewers, the basic tier costs $8 a month and includes ads, while the premium, adless tier costs $11 a month. If you're interested in getting Hulu or ESPN Plus along with your Disney Plus, you can pay for a bundle and save (a plan bundling the ad-supported versions of Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus is $13 a month, for example). Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic are found on the Disney Plus streamer. In Canada, the service costs $11.99 a month or $119.99 for the year.

Film fans in the UK can watch Avatar: The Way of Water on Disney Plus, where it currently costs £7.99 a month but doesn't currently offer a free trial. You can, however, subscribe for a year and save 16%.

Fans in Australia fans get Disney Plus for AU$13.99 per month or AU$139.99 per year. See at Disney Plus

Tips for streaming Avatar: The Way of Water using a VPN

