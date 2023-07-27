X
Australia vs. Nigeria: How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Game Live From Anywhere

Host nation take on the Super Falcons in Brisbane.

Kevin Lynch
Rae Hodge
Jared DiPane
ExpressVPN
Sling TV Blue
Peacock
BBC
7 Plus
TSN Plus
Prime
Australia will be looking to build on their good start to the 2023 Women's World Cup as they take on Nigeria in their second Group B match in Brisbane.

The Matilda's had to battle their way to a narrow 1-0 win over Ireland in their opening match in Sydney thanks to a 52nd-minute penalty from Steph Catley.

They now come up against a Super Eagles side that have shown they're no push overs, having earned a hard fought goalless draw against the reigning Olympic champions Canada in their opening game.

That result came at a cost for Nigeria however, who will be without forward Deborah Abiodun for this match having she received a red card against he The Canucks.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch USA vs. Vietnam, no matter where you are in the world. 

Aerial image of Australia soccer player Steph Catley taking a penalty kick.

Steph Catley's penalty kick was enough to give tournament co-hosts Australia a win against Ireland in their opening match of the 2023 Women's World Cup. 

 Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australia vs. Nigeria: When and where?

This Group B clash takes place at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane,Australia, on Thursday, July 27, at 8 p.m. AEST local time.

That makes it a 6 a.m. ET or 3 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada, and an 11 a.m. kick-off in the UK time, while it's a 10 a.m. NZST start for viewers in New Zealand.

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch this match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Express VPN
Sarah Tew/CNET

ExpressVPN

Best VPN for streaming

ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 per month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 49% plus get three months of access for free -- the equivalent of $6.67 per month -- if you get an annual subscription.

Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Australia vs. Nigeria in the US

Women's World Cup matches are being broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in the US. If you're already a subscriber, you can livestream games via the Fox website. if you're not, you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries Fox Sports 1, the least expensive being Sling TV Blue.

A cellphone displays the Sling TV logo.
Sling/CNET

Sling TV Blue

Carries Fox with every Women's World Cup game in the US

Among the live TV streaming services that carry local Fox stations, the cheapest is Sling TV Blue at $40 per month. 

One important caveat: Fox local affiliates will only be available if your billing address is in one of the 18 metropolitan areas covered in Sling's agreement. If you're outside of one of these areas, you're probably better off going with one of the alternate services listed below. 

See at Sling TV

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox Sports 1 as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

NBC-owned Telemundo, meanwhile, offers all the games in Spanish, and can also be viewed via NBC's streaming platform Peacock Premium.

Peacock

Watch Spanish-language coverage of the Women's World Cup

NBC's streaming service Peacock offers live Spanish-language coverage of all matches of the 2023 Women's World Cup. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account, which start at $6 per month, to stream games live.

See at Peacock

One further option in the US for watching matches comes with Tubi TV, which is offering full-length replays of the games in English minutes after they end on the free ad-supported streaming service. You'll have to sign up for a Tubi account in order to get the games, but you won't need a credit card or subscription. 

See at Tubi

Watch Australia vs. Nigeria for free in the UK

Football fans in the UK are among the luckiest in the world, as all matches of the FIFA Women's World Cup being shown live on free-to-air channels, with the BBC and ITV sharing broadcast duties. This game will be shown live on BBC2, which means viewers in the UK will be able to stream the game for free on BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 10:45 a.m. BST on Thursday morning.

The logo for the BBC iPlayer on demand streaming service
BBC

BBC

Watch the Women's World Cup 2023 in the UK for free

BBC iPlayer has dedicated apps available for Android and Apple mobile devices, as well as a vast array of smart TVs and streaming boxes. All you need is a valid UK TV license to stream the tournament.

See at BBC iPlayer

Stream Australia vs. Nigeria in Australia

The logo for Australian streaming service 7+.
Channel 7

7 Plus

Carries the Women's World Cup in Australia

The great news for soccer fans Down Under is that you can watch all of the 2023 Women's World Cup for free on Channel 7 in Australia.

That also means that games will also be livestreamed for free on the network's 7 Plus streaming service, which works across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks.

See at 7 Plus

Stream Australia vs. Nigeria in Canada

Comprehensive live coverage of the 2023 Women's World Cup will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

TSN Plus

Watch Women's World Cup 2023 for CA$20 a month

TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year.

See at TSN

Stream Australia vs. Nigeria in New Zealand

Live coverage of 2023 Women's World Cup for the co-host nation is with free-to-air channel Prime. Kick-off for this match is at 10 p.m. NZST.

The logo for New Zealand TV channel Prime
Prime TV NZ

Prime

Carries every Women's World Cup game for free in New Zealand

You can watch every game of the tournament for free in New Zealand on terrestrial channel Prime.

That also means you'll be able to livestream games via the channel's website -- you just need to provide your name, postcode and email address.

See at Prime

Quick tips for streaming the 2023 Women's World Cup using a VPN

  • With four variables at play -- your ISP, browser, video streaming provider and VPN -- your experience and success when streaming the Women's World Cup action live may vary.
  • If you don't see your desired location as a default option for ExpressVPN, try using the "search for city or country" option.
  • If you're having trouble getting the game after you've turned on your VPN and set it to the correct viewing area, there are two things you can try for a quick fix. First, log into your streaming service subscription account and make sure the address registered for the account is an address in the correct viewing area. If not, you may need to change the physical address on file with your account. Second, some smart TVs -- like Roku -- don't have VPN apps you can install directly on the device itself. Instead, you'll have to install the VPN on your router or the mobile hotspot you're using (like your phone) so that any device on its Wi-Fi network now appears in the correct viewing location.
  • All of the VPN providers we recommend have helpful instructions on their main site for quickly installing the VPN on your router. In some cases with smart TV services, after you install a cable network's sports app, you'll be asked to verify a numeric code or click a link sent to your email address on file for your smart TV. This is where having a VPN on your router will also help, since both devices will appear to be in the correct location. 
  • And remember, browsers can often give away a location despite using a VPN, so be sure you're using a privacy-first browser to log into your services. We normally recommend Brave.

