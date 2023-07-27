Australia vs. Nigeria: How to Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Game Live From Anywhere

Australia will be looking to build on their good start to the 2023 Women's World Cup as they take on Nigeria in their second Group B match in Brisbane.

The Matilda's had to battle their way to a narrow 1-0 win over Ireland in their opening match in Sydney thanks to a 52nd-minute penalty from Steph Catley.

They now come up against a Super Eagles side that have shown they're no push overs, having earned a hard fought goalless draw against the reigning Olympic champions Canada in their opening game.

That result came at a cost for Nigeria however, who will be without forward Deborah Abiodun for this match having she received a red card against he The Canucks.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch USA vs. Vietnam, no matter where you are in the world.

Steph Catley's penalty kick was enough to give tournament co-hosts Australia a win against Ireland in their opening match of the 2023 Women's World Cup. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Australia vs. Nigeria: When and where?

This Group B clash takes place at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane,Australia, on Thursday, July 27, at 8 p.m. AEST local time.

That makes it a 6 a.m. ET or 3 a.m. PT start in the US and Canada, and an 11 a.m. kick-off in the UK time, while it's a 10 a.m. NZST start for viewers in New Zealand.

How to watch the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the tournament locally, you may need a different way to watch this match -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Australia, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Livestream Australia vs. Nigeria in the US

Women's World Cup matches are being broadcast on Fox Sports 1 in the US. If you're already a subscriber, you can livestream games via the Fox website. if you're not, you'll need a live TV streaming service that carries Fox Sports 1, the least expensive being Sling TV Blue.

Numerous other live TV streaming services carry local Fox Sports 1 as well, namely YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, DirecTV Stream and Fubo. They all cost more than Sling TV, but they also carry more channels. Check out our live TV streaming channel guide for details.

NBC-owned Telemundo, meanwhile, offers all the games in Spanish, and can also be viewed via NBC's streaming platform Peacock Premium.

Peacock Watch Spanish-language coverage of the Women's World Cup NBC's streaming service Peacock offers live Spanish-language coverage of all matches of the 2023 Women's World Cup. You'll need to be signed up with a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account, which start at $6 per month, to stream games live. See at Peacock

One further option in the US for watching matches comes with Tubi TV, which is offering full-length replays of the games in English minutes after they end on the free ad-supported streaming service. You'll have to sign up for a Tubi account in order to get the games, but you won't need a credit card or subscription.

Watch Australia vs. Nigeria for free in the UK

Football fans in the UK are among the luckiest in the world, as all matches of the FIFA Women's World Cup being shown live on free-to-air channels, with the BBC and ITV sharing broadcast duties. This game will be shown live on BBC2, which means viewers in the UK will be able to stream the game for free on BBC iPlayer. Coverage starts at 10:45 a.m. BST on Thursday morning.

Stream Australia vs. Nigeria in Australia

Channel 7 7 Plus Carries the Women's World Cup in Australia The great news for soccer fans Down Under is that you can watch all of the 2023 Women's World Cup for free on Channel 7 in Australia. That also means that games will also be livestreamed for free on the network's 7 Plus streaming service, which works across a wide range of devices, including smart TVs, laptops, games consoles, mobile phones, tablets and streaming sticks. See at 7 Plus

Stream Australia vs. Nigeria in Canada

Comprehensive live coverage of the 2023 Women's World Cup will be available in Canada via TSN. Cord cutters can watch via the network's streaming service TSN Plus.

TSN Plus Watch Women's World Cup 2023 for CA$20 a month TSN Plus is a new direct streaming service, boasting exclusive coverage of PGA Tour Live golf, NFL games, F1, Nascar and the four Grand Slam tennis tournaments. Ideal for cord-cutters, the service is priced at CA$20 a month or CA$200 per year. See at TSN

Stream Australia vs. Nigeria in New Zealand

Live coverage of 2023 Women's World Cup for the co-host nation is with free-to-air channel Prime. Kick-off for this match is at 10 p.m. NZST.

Quick tips for streaming the 2023 Women's World Cup using a VPN