Black Friday flash sale: Audible Premium Plus for only $6 a month plus $20 in credits

Amazon

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

Update: This popular deal has gotten even better as Audible is dropping the price for Premium Plus to $5.95 for the first three months, and you'll also get $20 in Audible credit. That's $27 worth of savings for bookworms. Hurry, this deal ends Nov. 24. After that, the $20 credit bonus goes away.

Shorter days and cooler nights as autumn begins transitioning to winter make it the perfect season to cozy up to a warm fire with a nice book. So what are you waiting for? New listeners can take advantage of Audible's end-of-year sale on Premium Plus, which is usually $14.95 a month.

Previously this deal listed Audible Premium Plus at $7.95 a month for four months.

After that promo period, the service renews at its normal $14.95 monthly rate, but you can cancel it anytime. Former subscribers to Audible don't qualify for this deal, which is good until Dec. 31.

Premium Plus is the plan that Audible is well known for. Each month during your subscription, you'll get a credit to redeem toward any audiobook in its catalog, and once redeemed the book is yours to listen to (and listen to again) even after you've canceled your membership. You'll also enjoy all the same content available to Audible Plus members, plus discounts at the Audible store. Since the launch of its Audible Plus plan last year, the Amazon-owned platform has bolstered its digital library with a healthy amount of podcasts, guided wellness content and Audible Originals.

So is it worth it? Well, at $6 a month you'll get one free audiobook per month plus access to thousands of podcasts and other content through Audible. Premium Plus members also enjoy a pretty generous return policy: If you happen to purchase a book that you don't enjoy, Audible will refund your credit. And the kicker is that liberal cancellation policy -- terminate the subscription at any time should you change your mind.

Originally published earlier this month. Updated with new pricing.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more.