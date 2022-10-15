Astros vs. Mariners Livestream: How to Watch Game 3 of the Division Series Online

The Houston Astros pulled off a ninth-inning rally Tuesday, thanks to Yordan Alvarez's walk-off home run to take the first game of their best-of-five series against the rival Seattle Mariners. On Thursday, the American League's top seed went up 2-0 in the series, once again thanks to Alvarez. Today the Mariners return home looking to avoid elimination, with Game 3 set for 4:07 p.m. ET (3:07 p.m. CT, 1:07 p.m. PT) on TBS.

Here's how you can watch baseball's postseason, from the Division Series through the World Series, on live TV streaming services.

Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

What's the schedule for the Mariners-Astros series?

The Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays in their wild card series to advance to the Division Series against the Astros. The Astros own the best record in the American League, earning home-field advantage in the five-game Division Series. The winner advances to the American League Championship Series to play the victor of the Guardians-Yankees series.

Here's the schedule for the Mariners-Astros series:

Game 3: Astros at Mariners, Saturday, Oct. 15 at 4:07 p.m. ET (1:07 p.m. PT) on TBS (Astros lead series 2-0)

Astros at Mariners, Saturday, Oct. 15 at 4:07 p.m. ET (1:07 p.m. PT) on TBS (Astros lead series 2-0) Game 4: Astros at Mariners, Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3:07 p.m. ET (12:07 p.m. PT) on TBS (if necessary)

Astros at Mariners, Sunday, Oct. 16 at 3:07 p.m. ET (12:07 p.m. PT) on TBS (if necessary) Game 5: Mariners at Astros, Monday Oct. 17 at 5:07 p.m. ET (2:07 p.m. PT) on TBS (if necessary)

Click here for the full postseason schedule.

What channels do I need to watch the MLB playoffs?

The next two rounds of American League playoffs (the ALDS and ALCS) will be on TBS, while the National League (the NLDS and NLCS) will be on Fox and FS1. The World Series, which begins on Oct. 28, will be on Fox.

How can I watch the MLB playoffs without cable?

Three of the major live TV streaming services carry all of the channels you need to watch every game of the postseason, but not every service carries every local network, so check each one using the links below to make sure it carries Fox in your area.

If you live in an area with good reception, then you can watch the World Series on Fox for free on over-the-air broadcast channels just by attaching an affordable (under $30) indoor antenna to nearly any TV.

YouTube TV costs $65 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Plug in your ZIP code on its welcome page to see which local networks are available in your area. Read our YouTube TV review.

Hulu with Live TV costs $70 a month and includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. Click the "View channels in your area" link on its welcome page to see which local channels are offered in your ZIP code. Read our Hulu with Live TV review.

DirecTV Stream's basic, $70-a-month package includes Fox, FS1 and TBS. You can use its channel lookup tool to see which local channels are available where you live. Read our DirecTV Stream review.

All of the live TV streaming services above offer free trials, allow you to cancel anytime and require a solid internet connection. Looking for more information? Check out our live-TV streaming services guide.