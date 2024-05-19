Arsenal vs. Everton Livestream: How to Watch English Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Arsenal come into the final game of the season against Everton at home with their hopes of winning the title for the first time in 20 years very much in the balance.

With Manchester City two points ahead at the top of the table coming into the season's concluding fixtures, the Gunners need to beat the Toffees today and hope that West Ham can cause a shock and take points off City to stand any chance of becoming champions.

They face an Everton side that are likely to make the Gunners work hard for the points they so desperately need. The Toffees have climbed their way clear of relegation despite points deductions for breaching financial rules, with their 17 points claimed since the start of April only bettered by Manchester City, Chelsea and their opponents today.

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal key man Bukayo Saka faces a late fitness test ahead of this game after picking up a knock against Manchester United last time out. Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Arsenal vs. Everton: When and where?



Arsenal host Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, May 19. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. BST local time, which is 11 a.m. ET or 8 a.m. PT in the US and Canada, and 1 a.m. AEST on Monday, May 20, in Australia.

How to watch the Arsenal vs. Everton game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game, that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. So if your internet provider or mobile carrier has stuck you with an IP address that incorrectly shows your location in a blackout zone, a VPN can correct that problem by giving you an IP address in your correct, nonblackout area. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET ExpressVPN Best VPN for streaming ExpressVPN is our current best VPN pick for people who want a reliable and safe VPN, and it works on a variety of devices. It's normally $13 a month, and you can sign up for ExpressVPN and save 35% -- the equivalent of $8.32 a month -- if you get an annual subscription. Note that ExpressVPN offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. See at ExpressVPN

Livestream Arsenal vs. Everton in the US

Sunday's Arsenal vs. Everton match is streaming on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and it can also be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Sling TV Watch the Premier League on USA Network from $40 a month Sling TV's Blue plan includes USA Network, making it a great option for fans wanting to watch Premier League action. It's $40 a month and includes more than 40 channels, including other sports channels, like ESPN and FS1. See at Sling TV

Sunday's match will also be available to watch on on Peacock. You'll need a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to catch the game live.

Peacock Watch the EPL in the US from $6 per month NBC's streaming service, Peacock, offers access to all the matches of this season's Premier League that aren't shown on cable. You'll need to have a Peacock Premium or Premium Plus account to stream games live, which costs $6 a month or $60 per year. See at Peacock

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Everton game in the UK

This key Arsenal vs. Everton game is exclusive to TNT Sports -- showing on its TNT Sports 1, TNT Sports 1 HD and TNT Sports Ultimate in 4K.

TNT Sports TNT Sports Watch the Premier League live in the UK with TNT Sports You can access TNT Sports in exactly the same way as its predecessor BT Sport, including via Sky Q as a TV package, as well as the option of streaming online. It costs £30 either way and comes in a package that includes Discovery Plus' library of documentary content. See at TNT Sport

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Everton game in Canada

If you want to stream Arsenal vs. Everton live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to Fubo. The service has exclusive rights for this Premier League season.

Fubo Canada Watch the Premier League from CA$25 a month Fubo is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the EPL this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game on the final day of the season. It costs CA$25 a month, although you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at Fubo Canada

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Everton game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on the streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game on the final day of the season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 a month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

