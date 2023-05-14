Arsenal vs. Brighton Livestream: How to Watch Premier League Soccer From Anywhere

Arsenal's fading hopes of claiming the title are on the line on Saturday as they face a Brighton side looking to maintain their own challenge for a European spot.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners ensured they will at least finish second with an impressive 2-0 away win over Newcastle United last weekend, while the Seagulls suffered a rare defeat with a shock 5-1 thrashing at the hands of Everton.

Arsenal's penultimate home game of the Premier League season will see them having to do without injured pair William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko, who are both now ruled out for the remainder of the season. Brighton have a significant absentee of their own, with Solly March ruled out with a thigh injury

Below, we'll outline the best live TV streaming services to use to watch the game live wherever you are in the world.

Arsenal vs. Brighton: When and where?



Brighton's Argentinian midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is said to be a summer transfer target for the Seagulls' opponents on Sunday. Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Arsenal host Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, May 14. Kickoff is set for 4.30 p.m. BST local time in the UK (11.30 a.m. ET, 8.30 a.m. PT in the US and 1.30 a.m. AEST on Monday, May 15 in Australia).

How to watch the Arsenal vs. Brighton game online from anywhere using a VPN

If you find yourself unable to view the game locally, you may need a different way to watch the game -- that's where using a VPN can come in handy. A VPN is also the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds on game day by encrypting your traffic, and it's also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network, and you want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins.

With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the game. Most VPNs, like our Editors' Choice, ExpressVPN, make it really easy to do this.

Using a VPN to watch or stream sports is legal in any country where VPNs are legal, including the US, UK and Canada, as long as you have a legitimate subscription to the service you're streaming. You should be sure your VPN is set up correctly to prevent leaks: Even where VPNs are legal, the streaming service may terminate the account of anyone it deems to be circumventing correctly applied blackout restrictions.

Looking for other options? Be sure to check out some of the other great VPN deals taking place right now.



Livestream the Arsenal vs. Brighton game in the US

This game is on USA Network, which you can access as part of your cable package or at the NBC Sports website with a valid login, and can be streamed via Sling TV and other more expensive streaming TV services.

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Brighton game in the UK

Premier League rights in the UK are split between Sky Sports, BT Sport and Amazon Prime Video. This game is exclusive to Sky Sports, showing on its Sky Sports Main Event, Premier League and Ultra channels. If you already have Sky Sports as part of your TV package, you can stream the game via its Sky Go app, but cord-cutters will want to get set up with a Now account, and a Now Sports membership, to stream the game.

Now Watch the Premier League in the UK from £12 Sky subsidiary Now (formerly Now TV) offers streaming access to Sky Sports channels with a Now Sports membership. You can get a day of access for £12, or sign up to a monthly plan from £25 per month right now. See at Now

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Brighton game in Canada

If you want to stream this EPL clash live in Canada, you'll need to subscribe to FuboTV Canada. The service has exclusive rights to this Premier League season.

FuboTV Canada Watch the Premier League in Canada from CA$25 per month FuboTV is the go-to destination for Canadians looking to watch the Premier League this season with exclusive streaming rights to every game. It costs CA$25 per month, though you can save some cash by paying quarterly or annually. See at FuboTV Canada

Livestream the Arsenal vs. Brighton game in Australia

Football fans Down Under can watch this EPL fixture on streaming service Optus Sport, which is showing every single Premier League game live in Australia this season.

Optus Sport Watch the Premier League in Australia from AU$7 a month With exclusive rights to screen every EPL match live this season, as well as German Bundesliga and Spanish La Liga games, streaming service Optus Sport is a particularly big draw for Aussie soccer fans. If you're already an Optus network customer you can bag Optus Sport for a reduced price, with discounts bringing the price down to as low as AU$7 per month. If you're not, a standalone monthly subscription to the service starts at AU$25. See at Optus Sport

Quick tips for streaming the Premier League using a VPN

