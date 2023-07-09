Apple's Shazam Update Helps You Put a Name to Those Viral Tunes

Shazam's music recognition capabilities just got better on the iPhone. Now when you're scrolling through your social feeds and hear a song you like, there's no need to be left in the dark about the title. The app's latest update saves you the time and hassle.

"You can now identify songs in apps like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube," the app's description reads in Apple's App Store after the Thursday update.

Here's how to use Shazam to identify songs on other apps.

1. Find a song playing in the background of another app, like in a TikTok video.

2. Open the Shazam app.

3. Press the Shazam button.

4. Switch back to the third-party app so Shazam can listen.

The music identification app will then ping you with the results.

You can also enable the Auto Shazam feature so the app is listening and identifying songs as you scroll through apps like TikTok and Instagram.

Here's how to enable Auto Shazam:

1. Open the Shazam app.

2. Press and hold the Shazam button. You'll see a message that reads "Auto Shazam is on."

3. Switch to a third-party app and let Shazam do the rest.

Shazam will then store the songs it identified while using Auto Shazam in your library so you can check back later after you're finished scrolling.

To turn Auto Shazam off, go back into the app, tap the Shazam button and the feature will be disabled.

You can download Shazam from the App Store for free.