Tech Services & Software

Apple's Safari Gets a Security Fix for Some MacOS Models

The update is available to MacOS Big Sur and MacOS Catalina users.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
Safari browser icon
Safari users should update their browser as soon as they can.
Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple released an update for its web browser, Safari, on Thursday to address a security issue in some older operating systems. The company said Safari 15.6.1 is meant to address a WebKit vulnerability that could lead to an arbitrary code execution on MacOS Big Sur and MacOS Catalina. 

Apple wrote that it is aware that this vulnerability may have been exploited so people should update Safari as soon as they can.

This story is being updated.