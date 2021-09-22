Microsoft's Surface event live coverage iPad 9th gen review iPad Mini (2021) review iPhone 13 and 13 Mini review iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max review Google Doodle welcomes fall
Apple won't let Fortnite back in the App Store, says Epic Games CEO

Earlier this month, a judge mostly sided with Apple in its court battle with Epic Games.

It appears Fortnite won't be headed back to iPhones and iPads any time soon. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney on Wednesday said Apple told the game maker that Fortnite won't be allowed on Apple devices until the court appeals process is final, which could take years. 

"Late last night, Apple informed Epic that Fortnite will be blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until the exhaustion of all court appeals, which could be as long as a 5-year process," wrote Sweeney in a tweet, along with an image of what appears to be a letter from Apple's lawyers.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

More to come. 