Apple won't let Fortnite back in the App Store, says Epic Games CEO

It appears Fortnite won't be headed back to iPhones and iPads any time soon. Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney on Wednesday said Apple told the game maker that Fortnite won't be allowed on Apple devices until the court appeals process is final, which could take years.

"Late last night, Apple informed Epic that Fortnite will be blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until the exhaustion of all court appeals, which could be as long as a 5-year process," wrote Sweeney in a tweet, along with an image of what appears to be a letter from Apple's lawyers.

Late last night, Apple informed Epic that Fortnite will be blacklisted from the Apple ecosystem until the exhaustion of all court appeals, which could be as long as a 5-year process. pic.twitter.com/QCD7wogJef — Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) September 22, 2021

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

