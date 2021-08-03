Simone Biles wins bronze Bill Gates, Melinda Gates officially divorced Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro unveiled Amazon's Lord of the Rings series Mark Hamill in The Mandalorian 4th stimulus check update
Apple Wallet student ID support expands to more schools

Students at some universities across the US and Canada can ditch their wallet for their iPhone or Apple Watch.

Apple's identification scan and stored in iPhone Wallet

In June, Apple announced some iOS users would be able to add their driver's license and other government-issued IDs to the Wallet app. 

 Screenshot by CNET

Some university students in the US and Canada may be able to get rid of their plastic ID cards and opt to carry their iPhones to class instead. In a Tuesday blog post, Apple said that it's expanding student ID support to more schools in the US and launching it in Canada. Those schools include the University of New Brunswick, Sheridan College, Auburn University, Northern Arizona University, University of Maine and New Mexico State University. Apple's mobile student ID cards can also be accessed from your Apple Watch

Apple has been working on safe ways to ditch your physical wallet. The tech giant said at WWDC in June that its new operating system, iOS 15, will let you carry digital versions of your government-issued ID cards, like your driver's license, on your iPhone. The Wallet app feature, however, will only work in participating US states

