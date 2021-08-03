Apple Wallet student ID support expands to more schools

Screenshot by CNET

Some university students in the US and Canada may be able to get rid of their plastic ID cards and opt to carry their iPhones to class instead. In a Tuesday blog post, Apple said that it's expanding student ID support to more schools in the US and launching it in Canada. Those schools include the University of New Brunswick, Sheridan College, Auburn University, Northern Arizona University, University of Maine and New Mexico State University. Apple's mobile student ID cards can also be accessed from your Apple Watch.

Apple has been working on safe ways to ditch your physical wallet. The tech giant said at WWDC in June that its new operating system, iOS 15, will let you carry digital versions of your government-issued ID cards, like your driver's license, on your iPhone. The Wallet app feature, however, will only work in participating US states.