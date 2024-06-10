Apple TV Plus Teases Big Names Like 'Severance' and More at WWDC

"Let's talk about Apple TV Plus."

Tim Cook's opening words came as a surprise for many tuning in to view the WWDC keynote on Monday. A montage chock full of Apple's hit originals -- its own TV shows and movies -- kicked off the event, teasing the return of shows like sci-fi hit Severance, the dystopian mystery Silo and Shrinking, the mental health comedy starring Harrison Ford and Jason Segel.

Each year, Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference announces software rollouts, noteworthy improvements and new features across its slate of devices, from iPhones and iPads to Apple Watches and Macs. Apple TV has become a big part of the company's business over the past two decades, but including Apple TV Plus in the conversation is an interesting jumping-off point.

Excitement is high for the return of Severance for season 2. It's been two years since the Ben Stiller-directed series ended on a cliffhanger, which has left fans (im)patiently waiting for answers.

Other high-profile titles coming or returning to the streamer include Silo, Shrinking season 2, Gary Oldman's Slow Horses, Pachinko and new additions like David E. Kelley's Presumed Innocent series starring Jake Gyllenhaal (which premieres on June 12), brooding sci-fi series Dark Matter, Lady in the Lake with Natalie Portman and offbeat detective drama Bad Monkey, which stars Vince Vaughn and drops on Aug. 14.

New movies like Wolfs, reuniting Brad Pitt and George Clooney, space-race flick Fly Me to the Moon and the Instigators are also coming to the platform.

Adam Scott returns as Mark in season 2 of Severance, coming soon to Apple TV Plus. Apple TV

We're all champing at the bit for more Severance, but alas, the premiere date for season 2 has not yet been announced.