Apple TV Plus Launching on Comcast Xfinity Platforms

James Martin/CNET

Comcast and Apple said Monday that Apple TV Plus will be launching on Comcast's Xfinity platforms in the US. This includes Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and XClass TV.

The Apple TV Plus rollout will begin today, and will be available for all eligible devices in the coming days, according to the two companies.

Alongside the rollout, Apple will also offer Xfinity customers previews of some of the original series and films on its streaming service for one week only. From March 15 to 21, Xfinity customers will be able to watch the first season of Apple TV Plus' most popular original series, as well as Apple's original film Greyhound.

Xfinity customers who are not currently Apple TV Plus subscribers can get a three-month free trial of Apple TV Plus when signing up through an Xfinity device by April 25.



