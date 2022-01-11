Apple to loosen rules on App Store payments in South Korea, report says

Angela Lang/CNET

Apple will reportedly allow alternative payment systems on its App Store in South Korea as part of a move to comply with new regulations in the country.

On Tuesday, the Korea Communications Commission said Apple had submitted plans to allow alternative in-app payment systems on its App Store, according to reports from The Korea Herald and Reuters.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last year, South Korea passed a law that prohibits tech giants like Google and Apple from requiring developers to use their in-app purchase systems. It also prevents app store operators from unreasonably delaying approval of apps or deleting already approved ones.

Representatives for the KCC couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

More to come.