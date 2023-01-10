Apple Services Tallied 900 Million Paid Subscriptions in 2022

2022 was another big year for Apple. In addition to releasing the iPhone 14, Airpods Pro 2 and some entertaining new series on Apple TV, the tech and media giant also reached 900 million subscriptions across Apple services.

"Never before have we enjoyed instant access to more cinematic original series, more engaging films, more global music, more creative apps, more essential journalism, and more immersive games and sports — no matter where you are, across all your favorite devices," said Eddy Cue, Apple's senior vice president of Services, in a post Tuesday marking the milestone.

Subscriptions to popular services such as Apple TV Plus and Apple Music contributed to the total despite price increases on both services last year, as did other services including Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, Apple Books (now available with AI narration on some books) and Apple Fitness Plus.

It's unclear which services contributed the most to the 900 million milestone, and Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. It's also unclear if subscribers largely signed up for individual services or in bulk via an Apple One subscription that includes Apple Music, Apple TV Plus, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness Plus, Apple News Plus and iCloud Plus together.

With an expansive services catalog and features like Apple Sing, it's likely only a matter of time before Apple reaches 1 billion paid subscriptions across its services.