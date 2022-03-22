Apple Services Experience Outage for Second Day in a Row

Apple

Following an outage across multiple Apple services on Monday, the tech giant again experienced outages across the App Store, Apple Music and more.

Apple's system status page shows Apple Books, Podcasts, the Mac App Store, Game Center, iCloud web apps, Apple Card and Weather also experienced issues Tuesday afternoon. The service outages generally hit between 1:45 p.m. and 2:09 p.m. PT, and lasted until just after 3 p.m. when the issues were resolved.

The Monday outage also took down Apple Arcade, Apple TV Plus, iCloud (Account & Sign In, Calendar, Drive, Keychain, Mail and Web Apps), iOS Device Activation, Find My, Maps (Display, Navigation, Search and Traffic), AppleCare on Device, iTunes Store, Fitness Plus, Radio, Apple Business Manager, Apple Cash, Apple Pay and Wallet, Apple School Manager, Documents in the Cloud, iMessage, Device Enrollment Program, iWork for iCloud and Schoolwork.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

