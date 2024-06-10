Apple Rolls Out Its Own Password Manager App

Apple is expanding its password keychain feature into a full password manager.

Apple, which made the announcement during its annual WWDC keynote on Monday, said the app will be available for iPhones, iPads, Vision Pro, Mac computers and even Windows-based PCs. It will sync and autofill login information including passwords, verification codes and security alerts.

All the passwords securely sync across a person's devices. And if they use autofill, their passwords will automatically show up in the passwords app, the company said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.