Apple Releases Updates to Patch Security Flaws Across Both iOS and Safari

Apple released back-to-back updates for iOS and Safari this week, both numbered 15.6.1. The iOS update was released on Wednesday and the Safari update was released Thursday, and both address security vulnerabilities. Apple wrote that it is aware these vulnerabilities may have been exploited so people should update their iOS and Safari as soon as they can.

The iOS update addresses two vulnerabilities iPhone and iPad users might encounter. One vulnerability could have allowed an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, and the second vulnerability was in WebKit, the engine that powers Safari and other third-party browsers on iOS. The WebKit vulnerability may lead to malicious content arbitrarily executing code, as well.

The Safari update also addresses a vulnerability in WebKit, but in some older operating systems. This update is meant to address a vulnerability that could lead to an arbitrary code execution on MacOS Big Sur and MacOS Catalina.