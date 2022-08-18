Best TVs 'She-Hulk' Review Up to $1,000 Off Samsung Phones Best Streaming TV Shows Home Bistro Review 8 Great Exercises Amazon Back-to-School Sale Best Phones Under $500
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Services & Software

Apple Releases Updates for Both iOS and Safari

The updates, arriving a day apart, address security vulnerabilities.

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
Apple logo on a phone screen
Apple releases updates for iOS and Safari, numbered 15.6.1.
Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple released back-to-back updates for iOS and Safari this week, both numbered 15.6.1. The iOS update was released on Wednesday and the Safari update was released Thursday, and both address security vulnerabilities.

The iOS update addresses two vulnerabilities iPhone and iPad users might encounter. One vulnerability could have allowed an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, and the second vulnerability was in WebKit, the engine that powers Safari and other third-party browsers on iOS. The WebKit vulnerability may lead to malicious content arbitrarily executing code, as well.

The Safari update also addresses a vulnerability in WebKit, but in some older operating systems. This update is meant to address a vulnerability that could lead to an arbitrary code execution on MacOS Big Sur and MacOS Catalina

Apple wrote that it is aware that these vulnerabilities may have been exploited so people should update their iOS and Safari as soon as they can.

More Apple News

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Previews iOS 16 and a Bunch of New iPhone Features
6:22