Tech Services & Software

Apple Releases iOS 16.1.2. What's Included in the Update

It includes some security updates and more.

Zachary McAuliffe
iOS 16 logo on a yellow background
iOS 16.1.2 is available for download now.
Apple released the iOS 16.1.2 update Wednesday. This update comes three weeks after the release of iOS 16.1.1 and more than a month after the release of iOS 16.1.

iOS 16.1.2 release notes

Security 

This latest iOS includes some security updates, improved compatibility with wireless carriers and improvements to crash detection in the iPhone 14 line

In October, crash detection was reportedly dialing 911 during roller coaster rides. It's unclear whether this latest update will resolve that issue.

Here's how to download the latest update.

1. Open to Settings.

2. Tap General.

3. Tap Software Update.

4. Tap Download and Install and follow the on-screen prompts.

For more iOS news, check out the latest features in iOS 16.1the iOS 16 cheat sheet and hidden iOS 16 features you should try now.

