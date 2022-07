Apple released iOS 15.6 on Wednesday along with a handful of other software updates. The updated iPhone software includes bug fixes as well as a new feature for the TV app that will let people restart live sports games already in progress, as well as pause, rewind and fast forward. It also includes a lengthy list of security updates.

Apple also released iPadOS 15.6, MacOS 12.5, WatchOS 8.7 and TVOS 15.6.

More to come.