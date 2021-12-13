Apple quietly delays Universal Control until spring

Screenshot/Apple

Apple's Universal Control feature won't be hitting your MacOS devices until spring, as spotted by the Apple Software Updates Twitter account. On Apple's MacOS Monterey page, a small button says "Available this spring" under the paragraph about Universal Control. Apple previously stated that the feature would be available "later this fall."

Universal Control will allow you to seamlessly move content between multiple Apple devices, effectively allowing you to use your iPad as a second monitor. The feature was announced as part of MacOS Monterey, but, like several other Monterey and iOS 15 features, did not launch with the operating system.

Universal Control was one the most highly anticipated features Apple announced this year, as the company introduces new ways to make its devices more collaborative, versatile and privacy-focused.

The news comes the same day as the iOS 15.2 update.