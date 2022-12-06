Apple Music Sing Brings Karaoke Mode to Subscribers

Apple on Tuesday unveiled Apple Music Sing, a new karaoke feature that lets subscribers sing along to their favorite music with real-time lyrics and adjustable vocals.

The feature, which is a part of the Apple Music streaming service, will debut later this month alongside 50 dedicated playlists. A fun element is that you'll be able to sing duets and backup vocals, with lyrics which "animate independently from the main vocals to make it easier for users to follow," Apple says.

The Apple Music interface will allow you to adjust the level of the vocals, and as lead vocals are usually mixed to the center, this is easy to accomplish with most modern audio software.

Apple Music Sing is another compelling feature for Apple's competitor to Spotify, which also costs $10 a month and includes 90 million tracks, plus Dolby Atmos and lossless music.

Apple Music Sing will be available later in December to Apple Music subscribers worldwide on iPhones, iPads and the new Apple TV 4K streaming box. There's no word yet as to whether third-party apps will also get the feature.