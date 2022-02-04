Grand Theft Auto 6 is under 'active development' Moonfall review Disney's new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel Sex and the City reboot's big problem Wordle trick lets you play endlessly Google Doodle celebrates Winter Olympics
Apple Music free trial period drops to one month

Unless you buy certain AirPod, HomePod and Beats devices.

AirPods pro Apple Music

Apple Music has a catalog of over 75 million songs. 

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple has reduced the free trial period for Apple Music for new subscribers from three months to one month. The change, spotted earlier by MacRumors, applies to all tiers of Apple's streaming music service, according to the Apple Music website

Apple Music has offered a three-month free trial to new subscribers since its launch in 2015. Prices for Apple Music, which start at $5 a month for the Voice plan and go up to $15 a month for a family plan, remain the same. 

It's still possible for new subscribers to get six months of Apple Music at no additional cost with the purchase of some AirPod, Beats and HomePod devices. 

As people have shifted to streaming music services, Apple Music and Spotify raced each other to dominate subscription music. Spotify remains the biggest streaming service by both listeners and subscribers, but Apple Music has benefited from the popularity of the iPhone and other devices to recruit new subscribers.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 