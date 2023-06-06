Apple Maps Is Getting a Feature Google Maps Has Had for Years

"Rerouting" is the last thing you want Siri to tell you when you're lost in a no-signal zone on the road. Fortunately, with the iOS 17 update, you'll soon be able to use your iPhone's Maps app offline, Apple announced at its WWDC event Monday. This long-awaited feature has been available on Google Maps for years and will finally be available for iPhone users later this year.

This isn't the only update coming with Apple's newest software. Apple will let you turn your photos into stickers with its Messages app in iOS 17. And changes are coming to its autocorrect feature.

We'll tell you when Apple Maps is getting the offline feature and how it works. For more announced at WWDC, MacOS Sonoma was unveiled, as well as the new 15-inch MacBook Air and Apple's new Vision Pro VR headset.

How do offline maps work?

The iPhone is getting offline maps for its Maps app this year. That means you'll be able to access any map you've downloaded, even if you don't have Wi-Fi or a cellular signal. For instance, if you're going on a trip, you can download the route and access it without using cellular data. This is helpful if you're low on data or if your route takes you through an area with little to no signal that would cause the Maps app to stop navigating correctly, potentially causing you to veer off course.

What can you do with Apple Maps offline?

When iOS 17 becomes available later this year, you'll be able to download designated areas and access turn-by-turn navigation while using Maps offline. Also, you'll be able to see your estimated time of arrival and find places in Maps, among other things.

In addition, Maps will make it easier to find thousands of trails in parks across the US. The app will also support drivers of electric vehicles with real-time charging availability information, Apple said.

When will iPhone's offline maps be available?

Offline maps will be available on iPhone with the launch of iOS 17, which is coming this fall (it usually arrives in late September with the new iPhone). You'll want to make sure your iPhone is compatible with Apple's latest software -- if not, you won't have access to this new Apple Maps feature.

For even more WWDC announcements, Apple unveiled iPadOS 17 and WatchOS 10.