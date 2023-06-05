Apple Just Added a Way to (Safely) Share Passwords With Family

Users of Apple's Safari browser will soon be able to securely share their passwords and passkeys with each other.

At its WWDC 2023 keynote event, Apple said the feature being rolled out as part of MacOS 14 Sonoma will allow a group of users to add and edit passwords and passkeys, allowing everyone in the group to keep them up to date.

The feature uses iCloud Keychain and transfers are end-to-end encrypted, Apple said. That way if the data were to be intercepted by a cybercriminal, it would be scrambled and useless to them.

Apple also announced at the Monday event that it's upgrading Safari's private browsing feature to lock browsing windows when they're not being used. Apple said the improvements will completely block known trackers from loading on pages and remove tracking from URLs that are being browsed.

Named after the famous Californian wine-making region, MacOS Sonoma offers a handful of key upgrades over MacOS 13 Ventura. Widgets are more customizable now and there's a focus on gaming. Its new 'Game mode' prioritizes CPU and GPU usage for whatever game you're playing to increase frame rates.