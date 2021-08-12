Apple expands Wallet student ID support just in time for back-to-school season

Apple

It's that time of year again! It's time for students to get ready to go back to school. Some kids may be continuing onto the next grade level in elementary or middle school, but others may have graduated high school and are heading off to college. Thanks to Apple, some university students in the US and Canada may be able to ditch their plastic ID card and carry their iPhone to class instead.

In a blog post last week, Apple said that it's expanding student ID support to more schools in the US and is launching support in Canada. Those schools include the University of New Brunswick, Sheridan College, Auburn University, Northern Arizona University, University of Maine and New Mexico State University. Apple's mobile student ID cards can also be accessed from your Apple Watch.

Apple has been working on safe ways to ditch your physical wallet. The tech giant said at WWDC in June that its new operating system, iOS 15, will let you carry digital versions of government-issued ID cards, like your driver's license, on your iPhone. The Wallet app feature, however, will only work in participating US states.

For students preparing to return to school, you can check out CNET's list of Chromebook deals for students and the best student credit cards you can try this month. Students heading back to in-person learning should also take a look at the 5 COVID-19 safety supplies you should add to your back-to-school shopping list.