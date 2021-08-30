Apple buys Primephonic to boost classical music options

Angela Lang/CNET

Fans of classical music will soon see an improved experience on Apple Music. On Monday the iPhone-maker announced that it has purchased streaming music service Primephonic.

No terms of the deal were disclosed. The existing Primephonic service will shut down on September 7, with the streaming company posting on its website that existing users will be getting a prorated refund as well as a code for 6 months of Apple Music for free (the latter needs to be redeemed before Nov. 30, 2021).

The company's press release says that in "the coming months, Apple Music Classical fans will get a dedicated experience with the best features of Primephonic, including better browsing and search capabilities by composer and by repertoire, detailed displays of classical music metadata, plus new features and benefits."

Apple says it "plans to launch a dedicated classical music app next year combining Primephonic's classical user interface that fans have grown to love with more added features." Primephonic's post is a little more specific, adding that a "new classical music experience from Apple" will arrive "early next year."