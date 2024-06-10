tvOS 18: Search by Actor, Idle With Snoopy Screensaver

Apple TV Plus wants to cut down on your need to query IMDb with a built-in, real-time search function, the company announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference Monday.

The search functionalities are part of InSight, a one-stop shop for searching actors, characters and music in Apple TV content. The feature is integrated with Apple Music, allowing you to add a song they hear in a show or movie directly to your playlists.

"We design our Home products to elevate users' everyday lives, and our latest updates reinforce that goal by delivering even more convenience and connection," Stan Ng, Apple's vice president of Apple Watch, Audio, Health and Home Product Marketing, said in a release.

tvOS 18 also brings audio improvements, including dialogue enhancements that make it easier to hear voices over background noise or music on Apple TV 4K. Subtitles will also correspond more accurately with on-screen dialogue -- even when content is paused or rewound.

Aside from changes to the direct viewing experiences, tvOS 18 will also add screensaver options for idle screens. Apple also rolled out a Snoopy screensaver animation.

tvOS and iOS 18 are available only as developer betas now, with a full rollout of free downloads in the fall.