Apple Announces iOS 18 at WWDC 2024. Here's What To Know

Apple unveiled iOS 18 at its Worldwide Developers Conference 2024 keynote event on Monday. The tech giant announced the next iPhone operating system will include a lot of new features, like more ways to customize your home screen, an updated Photos app and much more.

Read more: WWDC 2024 Live Blog: iOS 18, AI Siri and More

Here's what we know about all the new features and improvements iOS 18 should bring to your iPhone.

Customizable home and lock screens

While you've been able to customize your iPhone's home and lock screens with widgets and different backgrounds, iOS 18 will reportedly let you customize your home screen's apps and their layout, as well as your phone's lock screen functions.

During WWDC, Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, showed how iOS 18 lets you arrange your iPhone's apps and widgets on your home screen however you want. Previously, these icons would fill your home screen from top to bottom, sometimes obstructing backgrounds you might like. But iOS 18 should let you arrange your icons around your background, or in any way you want.

You can also easily customize the appearance of your app's icons. You can give your icons a dark mode filter, or tint your icons to match your wallpaper.

Federighi also said iOS 18 will let you swap out the camera and flashlight functions on your iPhone's lock screen. That way you aren't accidentally turning on your iPhone's flashlight on while putting it in your pocket -- but you might open another app instead.

Updated Control Center

Apple also announced that iOS 18 also updates your iPhone's Control Center. With the next operating system, you can access more controls for things, like whatever music you're listening to and specific apps. You can also change which apps you see, as well as their size, so you have quicker access the buttons you use more often.

Lock and hide certain apps

Letting someone borrow your iPhone can be a nerve wracking experience, especially if you don't want them to see or access certain apps. But iOS 18 will reportedly allow you to lock and hide apps.

If you lock an app, it will then require your FaceID or passcode to unlock and access it. And if you just don't want someone to know you have a certain app on your iPhone, you can hide it in a Hidden apps folder in your App Library. This is similar to removing apps from your home screen without deleting them from your iPhone, but it arranges all your hidden apps in one place.

Messages gets an upgrade

Your iPhone's Messages app will also reportedly get an update with iOS 18. With the next operating system, you'll be able to schedule messages to send later, react to messages with more Tapbacks and format messages and specific words in your messages with text effects. So if you want to emphasize something in a text, you can bold it, underline or use other effects to get your point across.

Apple also briefly mentioned it was bringing RCS -- Rich Communication Support -- to Messages.

Apple usually reveals the next iOS software version at its June WWDC events before releasing the update and its new features later that same year. Last year, for example, Apple announced iOS 17 at WWDC 2023, introducing users to features like StandBy mode, the Journal app and more. Apple then released iOS 17 in September. However, Apple didn't release some features, like the Journal app, until the release of iOS 17.2 in December.

Historically, Apple also announces its next major products, like upcoming iPhones or iPads, at its June WWDC event. But this year all eyes are on how whether Apple incorporates generative AI into its products.

This is a developing story.