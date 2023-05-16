'Ant-Man: Quantumania': Streaming Release Date and How to Watch From Anywhere

Kathryn Newton and Paul Rudd in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Marvel Studios

Running out of things to stream? Nothing some Marvel superheroes can't fix.

Three months after hitting theaters, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is funneling down to Disney Plus. Ant-Man 3 sees titular heroes played by Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, as well as their family members played by Michelle Pfeiffer, Michael Douglas and Kathryn Newton, thrust into an adventure in the Quantum Realm. The movie received mixed reviews from critics, currently sitting at a score of 48 on Metacritic.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania kicked off Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and spotlights the franchise's new big bad Kang the Conqueror, portrayed by Jonathan Majors. Phase 5 continues with the just-released flick Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Invasion. Ant-Man 3 lands on Disney Plus 89 days after premiering, continuing the trend of Marvel films taking longer and longer to stream.

Below, you'll find the release date for the third Ant-Man movie and how a VPN can add to your streaming experience.

When to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Ready to watch the movie? Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania releases on Disney Plus on May 17 at 12:01 a.m. PT (3:01 a.m. ET). It'll be available at that time in every country Disney Plus is available in, except for Turkey and France, Disney said.

If you aren't a Disney Plus subscriber but want to be, there's an ad-supported and ad-free plan to choose from. Your subscription gives you access to the first two Ant-Man movies, if a catch-up is in order. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is currently available to purchase digitally for $20 from places including Amazon.

Sarah Tew/CNET Disney Plus Carries Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Disney Plus' basic tier costs $8 a month and includes ads, while its premium, ad-less tier costs $11 a month. If you're interested in getting Hulu or ESPN Plus along with your Disney Plus, you can pay for a bundle and save (a plan bundling the ad-supported versions of Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus is $13 a month, for example). Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic are found on the Disney Plus streamer. See at Disney+

How to watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania from anywhere with a VPN

Perhaps you're traveling abroad and want to stream Disney Plus while away from home. With a VPN, you're able to virtually change your location on your phone, tablet or laptop to get access to the movie from anywhere in the world. There are other good reasons to use a VPN for streaming too.

A VPN is the best way to stop your ISP from throttling your speeds by encrypting your traffic. Using a VPN is also a great idea if you're traveling and find yourself connected to a Wi-Fi network and want to add an extra layer of privacy for your devices and logins. Streaming TV can be a bit smoother with a reliable, quality VPN that's passed our tests and security standards.

You can use a VPN to stream content legally as long as VPNs are allowed in your country and you have a valid subscription to the streaming service you're using. The US and Canada are among the countries where VPNs are legal, but we advise against streaming or downloading content on illegal torrent sites. We recommend ExpressVPN, but you may opt for another provider from our best list such as Surfshark or NordVPN.

Follow the VPN provider's instructions for installation and choose a country where Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will be streaming on Disney Plus. Before you open the streaming app, make sure you are connected to your VPN using your selected region. If you want to stream Ant-Man 3 on more than one device, it's possible you'll need to configure each one to ensure you are signed in. Go to settings and check your network connections to verify you're logged in and connected to your VPN account. Now you're ready to open Disney Plus to stream.

If you run into issues with streaming, first make sure your VPN is up and running on its encrypted IP address. Double-check that you've followed installation instructions correctly and you've picked the right geographical area for viewing. If you still encounter connection problems, you may need to reboot your device. Close all apps and windows, restart your device and connect to your VPN first. Note that some streaming services have restrictions on VPN access.