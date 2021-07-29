Annapurna Interactive hosts first showcase: 10 indie games coming soon to console, mobile and PC

Annapurna Interactive

Annapurna Interactive hosted its first showcase Thursday and pinned release dates to a slate of upcoming games. Annapurna Interactive is the powerhouse video game publisher behind hit indie games like What Remains of Edith Finch, Outer Wilds, The Pathless and Sayona Wild Hearts.

Annapurna Interactive

In addition to announcing gameplay developments, putting a spotlight on developers, Annapurna Interactive gave viewers a peek at new partnerships with indie developers like Outerloop Games (Falcon Age), Jessica Mak, No Code Entertainment (Observation), and Ivy Road -- a quirky new studio from Davey Wreden (Stanley Parable) and Karla Zimonja (Gone Home).

The showcase also highlighted already available games expanding to more platforms.

The Pathless hits Steam Nov. 16, What Remains of Edith Finch is coming to the App Store Aug. 16, I Am Dead is headed to PlayStation and Xbox, and Telling Lies and Gorogoa will be available on Xbox Game Pass. Gamers can also expect an expansion for Outer Wilds on Sept. 28, and Nintendo Switch this holiday season.

Read more: 24 incredible video games you can finish in one night

Here are 10 indie games from Annapurna Interactive we can't wait to play this year:

Solar Ash

Developer: Heart Machine

Platforms: PS4, PS5 and Epic Games Store

Release: Oct 26

Annapurna Interactive

Solar Ash -- from the makers of Hyper Light Drifter -- is an intergalactic neon action platformer adventure. Play as a Voidrunner named Rei and explore sunken cities, vast water shelves, explosive lava zones and more. You must protect your planet from the villainous Ultravoid's destruction. If you enjoyed Gris, The Pathless and Sayonara Wild Hearts, you might enjoy Solar Ash.

Check out the trailer here:

The Artful Escape

Developer: Beethoven and Dinosaur

Platforms: Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass and PC

Release: Sept. 9

Annapurna Interactive

The Artful Escape transports players to 1972 and tells the story of teenage guitar prodigy Francis Vendetti. On the night of his first performance, Francis adopts an elaborate stage persona and finds himself on a psychedelic quest of self-discovery to step out of his late uncle's -- a folk legend -- shadow.

The game features voice acting from Lena Heady (Game of Thrones), Michael Johnston (Teen Wolf) and more. It was first announced at E3 2017 and 2019 trailer teased a colorful, neon, musical side-scroller somewhere between M83 and Queen.

Check out the trailer here:

Neon White

Developer: Ben Esposito and Angel Matrix

Platforms: Nintendo Switch and PC

Release: Winter 2021

Annapurna Interactive

Neon White is a first-person action game where you play an assassin plucked from the pits of Hell and thrust into a competition of demon slayers. The prize? Living permanently in Heaven.

Collect Soul Cards along the way to attack your enemies, unlock unique movement abilities and outlast your competition. Discard cards to perform speedy parkour moves and find hidden collectibles. Get to know the other assassins and uncover the mysteries of Heaven and your possible past life. Think the Devil May Cry series meets JRPGs.

Check out the trailer here:

Skin Deep

Developer: Blendo Games

Platforms: PC

Release: TBD

Annapurna Interactive

Blendo Games describes Skin Deep as "Die Hard in space." In this a quirky sandbox first-person shooter, you play as an assassin turned insurance commando tasked with protecting the spaceship's cat crew safe from space pirates. Sneak around the ship, sabotage equipment and rescue hostages.

Check out the trailer here:

A Memoir Blue

Developer: Cloisters

Platforms: Xbox Series X, Series S, Xbox One, Xbox Game Pass, PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch and iOS

Release: TBD

Annapurna Interactive

A Memoir Blue tells the story of a mother and daughter through cherished memories and the transformative movement of water. The narrative puzzle game mixes 3D animation and hand-drawn images to create an ambient, dreamlike world reminiscent of Mosaic on Apple Arcade.

Check out the trailer here:

Storyteller

Developer: Daniel Benmergui

Platforms: Switch and PC

Release: TBD

Annapurna Interactive

This puzzle game quite literally lets you be a storyteller. The book-style interface works similarly to a matching game. You're given a title, characters and a setting, and the rest is up to you to complete the tale. It's your decision whether you slay dragons, betray lovers or avoid chaos.

Check out the trailer here:

Stray

Developer: BlueTwelve

Platforms: PS4, PS5 and PC

Release: Early 2022

Annapurna Interactive

In this third-person perspective game, you play as a stray cat in a decaying cyber city populated by human-like machines. Use your feline skills, uncover mysteries, solve puzzles and befriend a drone named B12 to help you with certain interactions.

Check out the trailer here:

More games to look forward to

These games weren't a part of the Annapurna showcase, but they're intriguing games that you should have on your radar.

12 Minutes

Developer: Luis Antonio

Platforms: Xbox and Steam

Release: Aug. 19

Annapurna Interactive

12 Minutes is a dark thriller game featuring the voice acting of Daisy Ridley (Star Wars), James McAvoy (X-Men) and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man).

The game kicks off during what should've been a romantic date night, when a man breaks into your home, accuses your wife of murder and kills you. Seconds later, you find yourself at the exact moment before you opened the door, about to relive the horrific 12 minutes again. And again. You realize you must gather clues and information to change the night's outcome and break out of the loop.

Check out the trailer here:

Hindsight

Developer: Joel McDonald

Platforms: Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac

Release: 2021

Annapurna Interactive

Though not part of the showcase's lineup, Hindsight is another indie game coming this year. The single-player narrative exploration game that examines a woman's life from birth to present day through everyday objects. You'll revisit her childhood home, parse through personal belongings and get a look at the attached memories.

The game asks the player to slow down and examine details. The goal is to piece together memories, examine all perspectives and delve deeper into your past. As you progress, you may even get a glimpse of possible futures. The game looks like an emotional journey in the vein of Possessions (Noodlecake and Lucid Labs) on Apple Arcade and Maquette from Graceful Decay.

Check out the trailer here:

Last Stop

Developer: Variable State

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC and Nintendo Switch

Release: 2021

Annapurna Interactive

During a supernatural crisis, the lives of three Londoners become intertwined in this single-player, third-person adventure game. You can play as all three characters in the choice-based game.

Donna is a high schooler, eager to get out on her own and find some excitement. Her life takes a dangerous turn when thrill seeking with friends goes too far. John is an overworked dad who misses the carefree bachelor days his neighbor is enjoying. When John comes to possess a cursed artifact, his life is turned upside down. Finally, Meena is struggling to find the same satisfaction in her family that she finds in her work life. When she begins to compete with a coworker for a promotion, something strange awakens in the basement of her workplace.

Check out the trailer here:

For more, check out Apple Arcade: Almost 200 games you can play on iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV and So many game subscription services, so little time: Here's how to choose.